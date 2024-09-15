Give Your Child's Bedroom Doorway A Stunning Upgrade On A Budget With This Easy DIY
There is nothing more fun and lighthearted than decorating a kid's room, as there is no limit to the whimsy and imagination you can create for your little one. That being said, parents are also looking for creative decor ideas that can grow with the child, trying to style a kid's bedroom that'll look great for years without having to constantly redecorate. One such smart idea is to spruce up the walls with peel-and-stick wall decor, such as adhesive decals. At a fraction of the price of old-fashioned wallpaper — and far easier to remove, if you change things up down the line – these fun wall stickers are a great way to add a ton of personality on a budget.
One unique idea for using wall decals to decorate a child's bedroom, as shared by Hometalk on TikTok, is to overlap large-scale floral wall decals over the door trim to create a beautiful doorway accent with depth and charm. The use of a decal with a versatile natural floral theme means that older children and even teens can still enjoy the decals as they get older, making it a better investment than a decal with a theme suitable only for a nursery. In addition, the installation of the decals over the door trim helps integrate the doorway into the design of the space in a thoughtful way. With just a little bit of creativity and a pinch of magic, you can create your own whimsical floral doorway for your child to enjoy for years to come.
How to DIY your own wonder-filled floral doorway
To create the same magical doorway DIY as the TikTok video, purchase your favorite adhesive floral decals (for example, there are some lovely pink peonies on Amazon). Before removing the backing, plan an artful arrangement of the decals around the doorway, using painter's tape to hold them in place if you'd like to do a test run. The decals should be placed in a cluster around an upper corner of the doorway, overlapping the door trim and even the door to create an immersive effect. Don't be afraid to have a lone decal or two floating away from the main cluster so the shape feels organic. Purchasing more than one decal pack would allow you to create a larger design.
Once you are happy with the placement of the flowers around the doorway, remove the backing to adhere them to your wall, trim, and door. Use a utility knife to trim at the transition points between the various surfaces so the design feels seamless. Press firmly to ensure they stick properly, and you have a whimsically beautiful doorway full of imagination and magic.
Other creative doorway flower decal arrangements
There are many other lovely ways to showcase floral decals on your child's door. Instead of just a single cluster at the upper corner of the door, fill the entire doorway with flowers, as if the trim is holding them in. Or run a single vertical run of flowers up one side of the door, overlapping the trim and door, for a more subtle and sophisticated linear accent.
For more all-in wow factor, look for tall wildflower decals and have them "grow" out of the baseboard along the whole wall, continuing as they cross the doorway and trim to create a long, seamless accent wall perfect for those fond of frolicking. Or use falling vine decals from the ceiling, draping them over the top of the door and trim from above to create a canopy of wonder. Finally, try jumping in with both feet and using decals across the entire wall, blending the door into the overall backdrop for a wallpaper effect without the installation hassle. Regardless of the beautiful floral arrangement you create in, on, or around your child's doorway, the extra whimsy the decals bring to the atmosphere will spark imagination, creativity, and magic in your child's new floral wonderland.