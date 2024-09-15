Give Your Child's Bedroom Doorway A Stunning Upgrade On A Budget With This Easy DIY

There is nothing more fun and lighthearted than decorating a kid's room, as there is no limit to the whimsy and imagination you can create for your little one. That being said, parents are also looking for creative decor ideas that can grow with the child, trying to style a kid's bedroom that'll look great for years without having to constantly redecorate. One such smart idea is to spruce up the walls with peel-and-stick wall decor, such as adhesive decals. At a fraction of the price of old-fashioned wallpaper — and far easier to remove, if you change things up down the line – these fun wall stickers are a great way to add a ton of personality on a budget.

One unique idea for using wall decals to decorate a child's bedroom, as shared by Hometalk on TikTok, is to overlap large-scale floral wall decals over the door trim to create a beautiful doorway accent with depth and charm. The use of a decal with a versatile natural floral theme means that older children and even teens can still enjoy the decals as they get older, making it a better investment than a decal with a theme suitable only for a nursery. In addition, the installation of the decals over the door trim helps integrate the doorway into the design of the space in a thoughtful way. With just a little bit of creativity and a pinch of magic, you can create your own whimsical floral doorway for your child to enjoy for years to come.

