How To Install Wall Paneling Around An Existing Outlet Like A Pro

Adding paneling to a room's walls seems like a fairly straightforward task, but as you start the job, you will quickly find that complications will arise. They always do. And one of those complications is dealing with the electrical switches and receptacles that you're about to cover up, leaving you in a room with the lights permanently off and nowhere to plug in a lamp. Obviously, you need to figure out exactly where to make those cutouts for electrical boxes, but there might be a bit more to it. In fact, you might be about to violate electrical codes with a dangerous situation ... while creating an eyesore, to boot.

Advertisement

Don't worry. We'll walk you through how to deal with all of it. And it's so simple you won't even bother kicking yourself for not thinking of it.

On the other hand, maybe you've done this job before. It's always startling when you find out you've done something wrong, much less done it wrong 100 times. On top of that, you could have done a better, safer job for less than two bucks, and with very little additional effort. Knowing these little things is part of what being a pro is about, and it can be hard to learn them on your own. Because, long story short, after you figure out how to locate your rectangular cutouts, the issue is that if you've installed paneling to drywall – and the paneling is more than ¼ inch thick — your cutout won't be sufficient.

Advertisement