15 Early Prime Day Deals You Can Shop Right Now

It's official: Amazon Prime Day 2024 will kick off on July 16 with millions of discounts to shop during the major two-day sales event. But what if we told you there are plenty of early Prime Day deals you can shop right now? Shop 15 of our favorite early Prime Day discounts across all home categories, from kitchen to furniture.
Furniture and Decor Early Prime Day Deals
Video of the Day
Kitchen Early Prime Day Deals
Sleep and Bedding Early Prime Day Deals
Cleaning Early Prime Day Deals
Video of the Day