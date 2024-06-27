15 Early Prime Day Deals You Can Shop Right Now

By Jun 27, 2024
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story. Learn more about our affiliate and product review process here.

It's official: Amazon Prime Day 2024 will kick off on July 16 with millions of discounts to shop during the major two-day sales event. But what if we told you there are plenty of early Prime Day deals you can shop right now? Shop 15 of our favorite early Prime Day discounts across all home categories, from kitchen to furniture.

Advertisement

Furniture and Decor Early Prime Day Deals

Video of the Day

50% off

Marsail Armless Office Desk Chair

43% off

WLIVE TV Stand

41% off

APRTAT Bamboo Dining Bench

Kitchen Early Prime Day Deals

40% off

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven (7.25 Quart)

57% off

KitchenAid Kitchen Set

42% off

ORDORA Pots and Pans Organizer

40% off

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

31% off

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Sleep and Bedding Early Prime Day Deals

28% off

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Pillow

48% off

Bedsure Comforter Duvet Insert (Queen)

50% off

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling 3-Inch Mattress Topper (Queen)

Cleaning Early Prime Day Deals

25% off

Levoit Top Fill Humidifier (2.5 Liter)

26% off

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

32% off

Bissell Little Green Cordless Portable Carpet Cleaner

50% off

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum

Video of the Day

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Notice