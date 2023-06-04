Is Sam’s Club Actually Selling a Plant That Will Help You Stop Snoring?

If you're thinking of adding to your houseplant collection, it might be time to head over to Sam's Club. The warehouse is currently selling pineapple bromeliads that are an adorable, summery addition to any home. (And yes, this is the same potted pineapple plant IKEA was selling earlier this year.)

This pineapple plant features long, slender leaves from which sprouts a stalk with a miniature pineapple. (No, this specific type isn't edible!) Overall, this is a low-maintenance plant that loves bright, but indirect sunlight and a light hand when it comes to watering, making it ideal for plant beginners. Just keep in mind that the plant will only ever produce one fruit in its lifetime, though it will produce pups that can grow their own fruits.

A pineapple bromeliad plant Image Credit: Luca Piccini Basile/iStock/GettyImages

Interestingly, the pineapple plants have been associated with something of an urban legend, and we're here to set the record straight. Many sources claim that pineapple plants can help reduce snoring, as they produce oxygen overnight (most plants only produce oxygen during the day). They also claim that this information is backed by NASA. But that's mostly untrue.

Pineapple plants do produce oxygen overnight through a special kind of photosynthesis called crassulacean acid metabolism, or CAM, but that's not going to have any effect on snoring. And according to Big Issue, NASA has never produced a study that supports the claim.

So while these pineapple plants don't provide much physical benefit to your room, they're still so gosh-darn cute and would look great on your nightstand regardless. Pick yours up at your local Sam's Club today for just $15.98.

