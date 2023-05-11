Don’t Throw Out Your Lemon Seeds! They Have An Unexpected Use

Social media has introduced us to the idea of making use of what we might have before tossed. Thrift flips have taught us how to give new life to old furniture and avocado seeds have been transformed from trash to natural tie-dye. And right now, another seed is having its starring moment.
According to New York Times best-selling author Carleigh Bodrug, there's no need to toss lemon seeds, as they "actually contain a lot of pectin," making them "the perfect thickener for homemade jam."
In a now-viral TikTok video, the plant-based chef shows viewers how to create an easy at-home jam using only a few ingredients.
She starts by collecting her lemon seeds and placing them in a tea infuser, though notes that a cheesecloth would work too. From there, she begins simmering blueberries — her fruit of choice — in a saucepan along with lemon juice and maple syrup. Once it's all been brought to a boil, she drops her seed-filled infuser directly into the still-simmering sauce and starts mashing. The result? A "delicious and healthy jam."
While you could always enjoy the jam alone by spreading it across a nice piece of toasted bread, she shares another way to enjoy the homemade condiment, mixing it into her cream cheese to create a summer-ready schmear destined to become your go-to bagel spread.