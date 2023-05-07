If you're all about easy home decor projects, you've probably seen your fair share of DIY side tables. Many call for a simple base, like basket or trash can, topped with a cutting board or tray. It's a smart idea, no doubt ... but it's been done over (and over) again. So, when we came across a fresh new take on the DIY side table, we just ‌had‌ to share it.

Advertisement

The concept, which was shared by Sarah Teresinski on TikTok, uses two unexpected items: a thrifted luggage rack and a broken mirror.

Advertisement

To create the piece, Teresinski spray painted the luggage rack a posh black color. Next, she repaired a white tiled mirror that was missing a tile. To do this, she took apart a Tic Tac container and used part of the lid as a filler "tile." So smart.

From there, Teresinski colored in random tiles with a black oil-based Sharpie paint pen. (These are available at craft stores, such as Michael's.) This created a faux modern look that paired perfectly with the black luggage rack base.

The content creator then placed the mirror on the rack, adding that you can use zip ties for extra security. Finally, she styled the piece with coffee table books and a vase, resulting in a super chic set up.

Advertisement

Who knew a luggage rack could look so good?

Ideas for making this DIY side table:

We love Teresinski's project because it can be personalized based on your specific space and materials. For example, instead of a luggage rack, you can use a folding TV tray table or the classic upside down basket.

Advertisement

For the mirror, you can leave it as is or spray paint the mirror portion. Or if you think it needs more pizzazz, try adorning it with metal or wooden embellishments.

Advertisement