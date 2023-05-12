This Target Cloud Couch Dupe Is Shockingly Affordable

By May 12, 2023
As far as trending sofas go, there's one that reigns supreme in the TikTok era: RH's cloud couch. It's a favorite of celebs and influencers who aren't afraid of paying a minimum of $6,000 for the iconic piece of furniture — and that's just for the starter sofa. Add on any of the modular sections and you're looking at $10,000 or more.

Fortunately, there are numerous cloud couch dupes on the market that are far more affordable, and thanks to TikToker @sweetstudio, we've just found another one.

Available at Target, Project 62's Allandale Modular Sectional Sofa Set starts at just $1,060 for the three-seat sofa and goes up to $2,070 for a six-piece set. (The version in the TikTok video is the four-piece set, which includes the three-seat sofa and an ottoman.) It comes in two colors: a soft gray and cream.

While sagging is an issue that plagues many soft, pillowy sofas — and the only solution is regularly fluffing the cushions — this couch holds its shape well, according to @sweetstudio.

There's one downside to this couch: Because it's so popular, it's often sold out or on backorder. "Super great couch but often gets back ordered 😬 I've been waiting over a month for it to ship," commented one TikToker on the video.

So, if you see it in stock, don't wait! Buy it as soon as you can!

Project 62 Allandale Modular Sectional Sofa Set (4 pieces)

