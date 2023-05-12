This Target Cloud Couch Dupe Is Shockingly Affordable

As far as trending sofas go, there's one that reigns supreme in the TikTok era: RH's cloud couch. It's a favorite of celebs and influencers who aren't afraid of paying a minimum of $6,000 for the iconic piece of furniture — and that's just for the starter sofa. Add on any of the modular sections and you're looking at $10,000 or more.

Fortunately, there are numerous cloud couch dupes on the market that are far more affordable, and thanks to TikToker @sweetstudio, we've just found another one.

Available at Target, Project 62's Allandale Modular Sectional Sofa Set starts at just $1,060 for the three-seat sofa and goes up to $2,070 for a six-piece set. (The version in the TikTok video is the four-piece set, which includes the three-seat sofa and an ottoman.) It comes in two colors: a soft gray and cream.

While sagging is an issue that plagues many soft, pillowy sofas — and the only solution is regularly fluffing the cushions — this couch holds its shape well, according to @sweetstudio.

There's one downside to this couch: Because it's so popular, it's often sold out or on backorder. "Super great couch but often gets back ordered 😬 I've been waiting over a month for it to ship," commented one TikToker on the video.

So, if you see it in stock, don't wait! Buy it as soon as you can!

