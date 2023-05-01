This Easy Trick Will Help Open Up Fresh Cut Tulips

If you frequently buy fresh flowers, you might have noticed that the tulips in stores are often closed. This is done to ensure they last as long as possible in the vase. However, if you need to open them ASAP, there's an easy way to do it.

As Elena Lohse shared on TikTok, placing the stems in warm water will do the trick. Her (super relaxing) time lapse video shows a bouquet of closed pink tulips opening up as she did just that.

It's a great flower hack for speeding up the process, whether you're decorating for a party or simply feeling impatient.

"Oh I didn't know this, thank you!" said one user. "This is the kind of information I need," commented another person.

Now, it's worth mentioning the water should be warm, not hot. Otherwise, if the water is too hot, it will make the tulips wilt and droop.

In the description of her video, Loshe adds that cold water will make the tulips last longer. So, after letting your tulips open, be sure to place them in cool water. The more you know!

Other hacks for displaying tulips:

It's recommended to use a tall vase when displaying tulips. This type of vessel will provide enough support for the heavy heads of the tulips.

Also, it's good idea to regularly trim the stems (about half an inch) and replace the water every few days. While you're at it, clean the vessel too. Remove any dead or wilted leaves to prevent disease from spreading.

You can also try reflexing tulips to display them in a unique and different way. To do this, gently bend the petals outward on slightly aged tulips. This technique will expose the contrasting colors inside the petals, creating the illusion of poppy-like blooms. How cool is that?

