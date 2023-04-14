Crate & Barrel’s New Eames Collection Has Nothing to Do With Charles or Ray

By April 14, 2023
When you hear the name Eames, it's likely that design legends Charles and Ray come to mind. The couple made an indelible mark on the architectural and furniture design spaces, operating their renowned Eames Office out of Los Angeles, California, for 40 years. But not to be overlooked is Charles' daughter, Lucia Eames, who was a gifted designer in her own right.

Lucia explored natural beauty within her art, particularly looking to motifs of butterflies and flowers in her metalwork and drawings. To honor Lucia's legacy and highlight the first in-depth display of her work that was unveiled at Milan Design Week entitled "Seeing With the Heart," Crate & Barrel recently partnered with the Eames Office on a special collection of housewares.

The Lucia Eames for Crate & Barrel collection is rife with Lucia's signature butterfly iconography in a range consisting of candles holders, table runners, pillows, plates, trays, and more. A sample of products from the line are shown below.

Crate & Barrel Picado Metal Taper Candle Holders

These candle holders are based off of Lucia Eames' paper sculptures featuring moons, hearts, and stars.

Crate & Barrel Butterfly Black-and-White Melamine Dinner Plate

A beautiful use of Eames' butterfly motif.

Crate & Barrel Star Dance Rectangular Black and White Tray

This tray would be perfect on a coffee table or nightstand as a statement catch-all.

Crate & Barrel Seeing With the Heart Embroidered Linen Throw Pillow Cover

Both the heart and Eames' signature are embroidered by hand onto this pillow.

Crate & Barrel Meadow Medium Green Metal Lantern

This vibrant lantern was inspired by one of Lucia's nature drawings and her love of the outdoors.

Crate & Barrel Celestial Embroidered White Organic Cotton Table Runner

This playful table runner features even more of Eames' signature motifs in a black and white design.

