10 Can’t-Miss Deals from The Home Depot’s Spring Black Friday Sale

With spring officially in full swing, we're prepping our patios and planning for warm weather fun ahead. But if you're in need of a home refresh, you're in luck. The Home Depot kicked off its Spring Black Friday sale with thousands of discounts on everything from outdoor furniture to major appliances. The sale will run from Thursday, April 13 to Wednesday, May 3 and shoppers can score Black Friday-worthy deals both online and in-stores.

(All prices reflect sale discounts at the time of publish.)

10 Epic Deals From The Home Depot's Spring Black Friday Sale

StyleWell Park Pointe 4-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum

Google Nest Learning Thermostat

StyleWell Florence 3-Piece Wicker Outdoor Patio Bistro Set

Frigidaire 17.6 Cubic Feet French Door Refrigerator

Masterbuilt Gravity Series 560 Digital Charcoal Grill and Smoker Combo

Hampton Bay Stoneham Square Steel Wood Fire Pit

Lifesmart LS600DX 7-Person 65-Jet 230V Swim Spa

Samsung 6.3 Cubic Feet Smart Freestanding Electric Range

Hampton Bay Marina Point 5-Piece White Steel Motion Outdoor Conversation Seating Set

