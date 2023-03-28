Martha Stewart Just Announced Her Favorite 'Good Things' on Etsy

As Etsy's 2023 Collections Curator, Martha Stewart just unveiled her first selection of beloved products from small businesses. Called " Good Things ," the line features over 200 items that were selected by Stewart herself across decor, gifting, wedding, and hosting categories.

"In my mind, [small businesses are] the future," Stewart shared in a press release. "We need to continue to encourage and support local makers. Etsy has always focused on the handmade and the homemade, as I have, and I think it's really important to support those makers. I started a small business, and look what happened. So, I am the champion of all other people trying to start a business."