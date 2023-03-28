Martha Stewart Just Announced Her Favorite 'Good Things' on Etsy

As Etsy's 2023 Collections Curator, Martha Stewart just unveiled her first selection of beloved products from small businesses. Called "Good Things," the line features over 200 items that were selected by Stewart herself across decor, gifting, wedding, and hosting categories.
"In my mind, [small businesses are] the future," Stewart shared in a press release. "We need to continue to encourage and support local makers. Etsy has always focused on the handmade and the homemade, as I have, and I think it's really important to support those makers. I started a small business, and look what happened. So, I am the champion of all other people trying to start a business."
Below, you can see some of our favorites from Etsy's first collection with Martha Stewart, and you can shop the entire range here.