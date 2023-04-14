The Best Native Plants for Landscaping: A State-By-State Guide

Native plants are plants that have historically grown in a given region without human introduction. Before we started fencing off our yards and planting exotic and invasive species in our gardens, each geographical area's natural ecosystem provided a harmonious balance of flora and fauna. Over the course of thousands of years, the plants in these ecosystems adapted to the area's unique weather patterns, soil, pests, and diseases. Because they are accustomed to the conditions of their home range, native plants are easier to grow and are better for the environment, making them an ideal solution for any home landscaping plan.
Benefits of Native Plants
Whether you incorporate a handful of preferred native plants or go all out to create a conservation-friendly garden, there are many benefits to adding localized flora to your yard. Native plants typically use less water and fertilizer than non-natives because native plants are already naturally adapted to the local soil and climate conditions. For example, using localized plants that prefer wet conditions can help prevent erosion because they often have longer roots for securing soil and slowing rainwater runoff.
Native plants also tend to be more resistant to pests and diseases, though invasive organisms can still present serious problems. At the same time, these plants can help support beneficial insects and animals by providing precisely the types of food, shelter, and nesting materials the wildlife have evolved to utilize. Native plants are essential for butterflies, which lay their eggs only on a select number of plants. These plants then provide sustenance for newly hatched caterpillars.
Aside from supporting the environment, the fact that these plants are naturally suited to your region means that you'll put in less work watering, fertilizing, and fighting off pests and pathogens. Less work means you'll have more time to relax and watch the butterflies, birds, bees, lizards, and other critters enjoy your garden.
Native Plants by State
Always research a plant's growing requirements before deciding to add it to your yard. Just because a plant is from your region doesn't mean it's suited to the exact planting conditions on your property. For example, a shade-loving plant that grows near water won't do well on a sunny, arid hillside.
When looking for plants well suited to your region, this list of native plants from each state is an excellent place to start. And because plants don't observe human-drawn borders, consider growing plants from bordering states, as nearby states may share many of the same regional flora and fauna as your area.
Here are the best native plants for landscaping by state.
The Best Native Plants for Each State
State
Good Native Landscaping Plants
Alabama
Eastern Red Columbine
Butterfly Weed
Crossvine
American Beautyberry
Atamasco Lily
Alaska
Columbian Monkshood
Saskatoon Serviceberry
Pacific Anemone
Yellow Marsh Marigold
Jacob's Ladder
Arizona
Buttonbush
Desert Sand Verbena
Scarlet Bouvardia
Arizona Mariposa Lily
Arkansas
Turk’s Cap
Leadplant
Northern California (Cool and Rainy)
Oneleaf Onion
Van Houtte's Columbine
Rose Rockcress
Beach Sagebrush
Small Camas
Southern California (Hot and Dry)
California Poppy
Greenleaf Manzanita
Desert Marigold
California Fuchsia
Colorado
Red Baneberry
Dwarf False Indigo
Colorado Blue Columbine
Colorado Four O'Clock
Connecticut
White Baneberry
Black Cohosh
Purple Giant Hyssop
Wood Anemone
Purple Milkweed
Delaware
White Snakeroot
Common Serviceberry
Swamp Milkweed
Alternateleaf Dogwood
North and Central Florida (Subtropical)
Florida Hobblebush
Splitbeard Bluestem
Florida Greeneyes
Florida Adder's-Mouth Orchid
Pinewoods Milkweed
Southern Florida (Tropical)
Everglades Palm
Bandanna of the Everglades
American Crinum Lily
Pond Apple
Georgia
Bottlebrush Buckeye
Jack in the Pulpit
Blue Wild Indigo
Georgia Frostweed
Hawaii
Nau
Ilima Papa
Hinahina
Aalii
Idaho
Jones' Columbine
Heartleaf Arnica
Prairie Sagewort
Sulphur-Flower Buckwheat
Illinois
Autumn Onion
Yellow Marsh Marigold
Bluebell Bellflower
Purple Joepyeweed
Indiana
Fireweed
Closed Bottle Gentian
Spotted Geranium
Feathery False Lily of the Valley
Iowa
Whorled Milkweed
Longbract Wild Indigo
Gray Dogwood
Showy Tick Trefoil
Dutchman's Breeches
Kansas
Downy Hawthorn
Black Samson
Tall Blazing Star
Prairie Ironweed
Prairie Blazing Star
Kentucky
Scarlet Beebalm
Kentucky Coffeetree
Louisiana
Blue Mistflower
Evening Rain Lily
Prairie Larkspur
Rose Vervain
Wild Blue Phlox
Maine
White Colicroot
Showy Tick Trefoil
Cinnamon Fern
Birdfoot Violet
Maryland
American Holly
Common Ninebark
Coralberry
Deerberry
Massachusetts
Dwarf Witchalder
Great Laurel
Swamp Rose
Crimson-Eyed Rose-Mallow
Michigan
Witch-Hazel
Shrubby St. John's-Wort
Michigan Lily
Common Winterberry
Minnesota
Meadow Garlic
American Bellflower
Prairie Blue-Eyed Grass
Shreve's Iris
Largeflower Bellwort
Mississippi
Mississippi Penstemon
Buckwheat Tree
Clasping Coneflower
Pitcher Sage
Missouri
Missouri Violet
Plain Gentian
Common Sneezeweed
Clayton's Sweetroot
Eastern Hop-Hornbeam
Montana
Black Hawthorn
Purple Monkeyflower
Heartleaf Four O'Clock
Tufted Evening Primrose
Yellow Bee-Plant
Nebraska
American Hazelnut
Smooth Solomon's Seal
Bloodroot
Compassplant
Golden Zizia
Nevada
Sideoats Grama
Western Spring Beauty
Pink Plains Penstemon
Western Thimbleberry
New Hampshire
Creeping Snowberry
Eastern Teaberry
Ostrich Fern
Twoleaf Miterwort
New Jersey
New Jersey Tea
Cup Plant
Shrubby Five-Fingers
Mayapple
New Mexico
Parry's Agave
Cliff Fendlerbush
Ocotillo
Prairie Coneflower
New York
Tulip Tree
Great Blue Lobelia
Hairy Penstemon
North Carolina
Herb-of-Grace
Carolina Springbeauty
Carolina Jessamine
Eastern Sweetshrub
North Dakota
Wood Lily
Wholeleaf Rosinweed
Common Snowberry
White Heath Aster
Purple Meadow-Rue
Ohio
Pawpaw
Ohio Spiderwort
Eastern Shooting Star
Burningbush
Oklahoma
Woodland Pinkroot
Jerusalem Artichoke
Winecup
Yellow Sundrops
Oregon
Sweet After Death
Nodding Onion
Western Columbine
Sagebrush Mariposa Lily
Holly-Leaved Barberry
Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Sedge
Plains Coreopsis
Scaly Blazing Star
Spotted Wintergreen
Rhode Island
Flowering Dogwood
Staghorn Sumac
Highbush Blueberry
Cranberry
South Carolina
Maroon Carolina Milkvine
Carolina Ash
Carolina Azalea
Cardinal Flower
South Dakota
Flat-Top Goldentop
Old Man's Whiskers
Purple Meadow-Rue
Broadleaf Cattail
Tennessee
Pignut Hickory
Bristly Locust
East Texas (More Humid)
Texas Redbud
Scarlet Rosemallow
Comfortroot
Texas Spiderlily
Texas Bluebonnet
Texas Panhandle/Western Areas (More Arid)
Pigeonberry
Texas Bluebell
Purple Leatherflower
Texas Madrone
Featherplume
Utah
Arrowleaf Balsamroot
Utah Serviceberry
Silverweed Cinquefoil
Desert Sweet
Mountain Monardella
Vermont
Hobblebush
Shrubby Five-Fingers
Black Cherry
Vermont Blackberry
Virginia
Tall Thimbleweed
Virginia Strawberry
Virginia Waterleaf
Fall Obedient Plant
Bitternut Hickory
Washington
Vanillaleaf
Olympic Larkspur
Alpine Twinpod
Grand Collomia
West Virginia
Virginia Bluebells
Gray Goldenrod
Virginia Springbeauty
Virginia Creeper
American Strawberry Bush
Wisconsin
Eastern Leatherwood
Paleleaf Woodland Sunflower
Low Prickly Pear
Slender Beard-Tongue
Wyoming
Wyoming Indian Paintbrush
Purple Prairie Clover
Rubber Rabbitbrush
Aspen Fleabane
Soapweed Yucca