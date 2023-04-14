The Best Native Plants for Landscaping: A State-By-State Guide

Image Credit: GomezDavid/iStock/GettyImages

Native plants are plants that have historically grown in a given region without human introduction. Before we started fencing off our yards and planting exotic and invasive species in our gardens, each geographical area's natural ecosystem provided a harmonious balance of flora and fauna. Over the course of thousands of years, the plants in these ecosystems adapted to the area's unique weather patterns, soil, pests, and diseases. Because they are accustomed to the conditions of their home range, native plants are easier to grow and are better for the environment, making them an ideal solution for any home landscaping plan.

Benefits of Native Plants

Whether you incorporate a handful of preferred native plants or go all out to create a conservation-friendly garden, there are many benefits to adding localized flora to your yard. Native plants typically use less water and fertilizer than non-natives because native plants are already naturally adapted to the local soil and climate conditions. For example, using localized plants that prefer wet conditions can help prevent erosion because they often have longer roots for securing soil and slowing rainwater runoff.

Native plants also tend to be more resistant to pests and diseases, though invasive organisms can still present serious problems. At the same time, these plants can help support beneficial insects and animals by providing precisely the types of food, shelter, and nesting materials the wildlife have evolved to utilize. Native plants are essential for butterflies, which lay their eggs only on a select number of plants. These plants then provide sustenance for newly hatched caterpillars.

Aside from supporting the environment, the fact that these plants are naturally suited to your region means that you'll put in less work watering, fertilizing, and fighting off pests and pathogens. Less work means you'll have more time to relax and watch the butterflies, birds, bees, lizards, and other critters enjoy your garden.

Image Credit: Bilal photos/iStock/GettyImages

Native Plants by State

Always research a plant's growing requirements before deciding to add it to your yard. Just because a plant is from your region doesn't mean it's suited to the exact planting conditions on your property. For example, a shade-loving plant that grows near water won't do well on a sunny, arid hillside.

When looking for plants well suited to your region, this list of native plants from each state is an excellent place to start. And because plants don't observe human-drawn borders, consider growing plants from bordering states, as nearby states may share many of the same regional flora and fauna as your area.

Here are the best native plants for landscaping by state.

Image Credit: Sergey-AND-Marina/iStock/GettyImages

