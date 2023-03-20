Trader Joe’s Has Flowers That Will Literally Never Die

By March 20, 2023
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

We love a good Trader Joe's find as much as the next person and this latest product spotting will have you running to your nearest store asap.

Advertisement

Wood reed flowers from Trader Joe's are having a major moment and it's clear as to why. A bouquet will only set you back around $4.99, making them pretty budget-friendly, not to mention they look absolutely gorgeous. But that's not even the best part. Unlike other flowers you might pick up at your local grocery store, this bouquet will last forever.

Advertisement

They look perfect as is, or you can paint or dye them. Either way, these wood flowers are exactly what we're searching for on our next Trader Joe's trip.

yellow and green trader joe's flower arrangement
9 Trader Joe's Flower Arrangement Ideas We're Stealing From Instagram
by Anna Gragert
Pampas Grass bouquet
The Best Places to Buy Dried Florals Online
by Kaelin Dodge

Advertisement

Advertisement

Report an Issue

screenshot of the current page

Screenshot loading...
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy