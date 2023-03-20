Trader Joe’s Has Flowers That Will Literally Never Die

We love a good Trader Joe's find as much as the next person and this latest product spotting will have you running to your nearest store asap.

Advertisement

Wood reed flowers from Trader Joe's are having a major moment and it's clear as to why. A bouquet will only set you back around $4.99, making them pretty budget-friendly, not to mention they look absolutely gorgeous. But that's not even the best part. Unlike other flowers you might pick up at your local grocery store, this bouquet will last forever.

Advertisement

They look perfect as is, or you can paint or dye them. Either way, these wood flowers are exactly what we're searching for on our next Trader Joe's trip.