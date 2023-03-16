This Beloved NYC Bakery Launched the Sweetest Luggage Collection We've Ever Seen

By March 16, 2023
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

When you think of Magnolia Bakery, you might think of its renowned banana pudding, cupcakes, and cakes, but that's not all the New York City bakery's had up its sleeve. In what might be the most unexpected of collabs, Magnolia bakery partnered with premium luggage brand Monos on a limited edition line of what might be the sweetest luggage we've seen.

Advertisement

The Monos x Magnolia Bakery collection features carry-ons, check-in luggage, backpacks, duffels, packing cubes, and more in two limited colorways — Banana Pudding and Purple Icing — inspired by Magnolia Bakery treats. On top of the vibrant yellow and lavender hues, each piece of luggage features an all-new glossy finish.

Video of the Day

"Together, we've created a very special batch of luggage and bags to add a sprinkle of joy to your travel set," the brands write in an Instagram post. "Purple Icing pays homage to the rich buttercream that tops occasion cakes and cherished memories, while Banana Pudding injects a ray of sunshine to any journey."

Advertisement

In a sea of neutral luggage, these travel accessories clearly take the cake.

Shop the Monos x Magnolia Bakery Collection

1. Monos x Magnolia Bakery Carry-On, $320

2. Monos x Magnolia Bakery Carry-On Plus, $340

3. Monos x Magnolia Bakery Carry-On Pro, $345

4. Monos x Magnolia Bakery Carry-On Pro Plus, $365

5. Monos x Magnolia Bakery Check-In Medium, $395

6. Monos x Magnolia Bakery Check-In Large, $430

7. Monos x Magnolia Bakery Metro Backpack, $220

8. Monos x Magnolia Bakery Metro Duffel, $230

9. Monos x Magnolia Bakery Compressible Packing Cubes, $90

monos best luggage brands
The 12 Best Luggage Brands for All Your Travel Needs
by Pauline Lacsamana
monos carry-on
We Tested 7 Luggage Brands — Here Are Our Honest Thoughts
by Pauline Lacsamana
Stylish woman with a suitcase and bag
The Best Amazon Luggage to Take on Your Next Vacation
by Lucy Bedewi

Advertisement

Advertisement

Report an Issue

screenshot of the current page

Screenshot loading...
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy