This Beloved NYC Bakery Launched the Sweetest Luggage Collection We've Ever Seen

When you think of Magnolia Bakery, you might think of its renowned banana pudding, cupcakes, and cakes, but that's not all the New York City bakery's had up its sleeve. In what might be the most unexpected of collabs, Magnolia bakery partnered with premium luggage brand Monos on a limited edition line of what might be the sweetest luggage we've seen.

The Monos x Magnolia Bakery collection features carry-ons, check-in luggage, backpacks, duffels, packing cubes, and more in two limited colorways — Banana Pudding and Purple Icing — inspired by Magnolia Bakery treats. On top of the vibrant yellow and lavender hues, each piece of luggage features an all-new glossy finish.

"Together, we've created a very special batch of luggage and bags to add a sprinkle of joy to your travel set," the brands write in an Instagram post. "Purple Icing pays homage to the rich buttercream that tops occasion cakes and cherished memories, while Banana Pudding injects a ray of sunshine to any journey."

In a sea of neutral luggage, these travel accessories clearly take the cake.

Shop the Monos x Magnolia Bakery Collection

