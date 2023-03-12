This DIY Room Divider Doubles as a Creative Mood Board

We're big fans of mood boards, especially when it comes to home renovations and redecorating. The only catch? Mood boards can take up a lot of space, even if you hang them on the wall. Instead, try making a room divider with a built-in mood board, just like @hauz.and.co on TikTok.

Advertisement

In a recent video, the content creator explained how to make the project from scratch. They started by trimming hardboard and corkboard, then gluing the pieces together. Next, the TikToker applied natural fabric to the cork using fabric adhesive, creating a more natural look.

Advertisement

The TikToker then made the bottom with stained birch plywood and a frame with pinewood, which she put together using brad nails. Finally, she inserted the fabric-covered cork pieces into the frames, attached the frames with hinges, and added levelers to the feet.

The result is a room divider with a giant built-in mood board that can be folded up and put away. As @hauz.and.co notes, they'll be using it for planning projects, but we can see this being ideal as a vision board and setting intentions, if that's your thing.

"Love this idea so much," said one person in the comments section. "This is amazing!" noted another person. We couldn't agree more.

Advertisement

To view the full step-by-step tutorial, visit @hauz.and.co on TikTok.

Other DIY mood board projects:

Another idea is to make a simple arched mood board using wood and magnetic paint. This might be ideal if you're looking for a less time-intensive project or don't have space for a room divider.

Advertisement

If you still prefer cork, try this easy hack: Buy a vintage frame and pop out the glass insert. Cut a sheet of cork so that it fits perfectly in the frame. Replace the glass with the cork — and just like that, you'll have an instant mood board.

Advertisement