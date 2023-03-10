Sam's Club Is Selling a Near-Perfect Caraway Dupe

If you, like the rest of us, are swooning over Caraway's Cookware Set, but are not swooning over the $400 price tag, it's time to buckle up for the dupe of the century. Sam's Club's in-house brand, Member's Mark, sells an 11-piece non-stick ceramic cookware set that looks nearly identical to Caraway's iconic modern design, includes additional pots and pans, and is less than half the price. Even more? It comes in the brand's most popular colors (plus some other gorgeous hues, like lavender).

The similarities don't just stop at the aesthetics, though. Both sets are made of a non-toxic ceramic coating, free of harmful chemicals. They are also both oven safe (although Caraway's cookware can withstand heat up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit, while Sam's Club's can handle up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit).

In terms of what's included, Caraway's set comes with a 10.5-inch fry pan, a 3-quart saucepan with a lid, a 4.5-quart sauté pan with a lid, a 6.5-quart Dutch oven with a lid, a magnetic pan rack, and a canvas lid holder. Sam's Club's set includes a 9.5-inch fry pan, an 11-inch fry pan, a 2-quart saucepan with a lid, a 3-quart Dutch oven with a lid, a 6-quart Dutch oven with a lid, a 4-quart deep sauté pan with a lid, and a multi-function stainless-steel basket.

With 4.5/5 stars and over 1,000 reviews, purchasers rave about this Member's Mark bestseller and its comparability to Caraway. "This is an amazing dupe for the Caraway cookware set that's literally over double the price and you get more cookware for the money," writes one reviewer. Another says, "10/10 comparable to Caraway." Consider us sold.

