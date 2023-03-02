IKEA's New Affordable, Nordic Sauna-Inspired Line Is Now Live

IKEA's new collection with the Finnish textile, home, and clothing brand Marimekko is just plain dreamy. Called Bastua — a play on "bastu," the Swedish word for "sauna" — the line features over 25 pieces of furniture, glassware, and robes, along with four exclusive prints inspired by the self-care rituals surrounding Nordic sauna culture.

"This pattern for the Bastua collection is inspired by the large, decorative rhubarb leaves that sometimes grow next to sauna buildings in Finland," said Marimekko designer Maija Louekari. Additional nature influences can be seen in the glassware, jugs, and bowls inspired by water ripples and carved logs.

You can now shop the entire collection here and spot our favorites below.

