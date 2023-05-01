3 Reasons Why It Pays to Be Proactive About Pest Control (Even if You Don’t Have an Issue Now)

By taking some simple preventative measures, you can stop unwanted pests from making their way into your home. Image Credit: Ольга Симонова/iStock/GettyImages

Whether you're a bug lover or someone who shrieks at the sight of insects, finding unwanted pests in your own home is ‌never‌ fun. It actually can be quite stressful. And yet, being proactive about pest control isn't always something you think about doing … until it's too late.

That's why we got the 411 on why it pays to be prepared when it comes to pest control from Orkin Pro Ian Williams, BCE, CWCP, PCQI, technical services manager at Orkin®, a leader in pest management for more than 120 years.

In other words, Orkin knows a thing or two about bugs and rodents. "We protect homes and businesses from the ravages of termites and other wood-destroying organisms," Williams says. "We get to help people on a daily basis enjoy a pest-free environment so that they can relax and recharge from the struggles of daily life."

Since a pest-free environment equals one less stressor in your everyday life, scroll on to learn more about the importance of preventative pest control — plus a few of Williams' best tips on what you can do to combat pest problems before they happen.

1. It’s easier (and cheaper) in the long run

Williams first points out that taking proactive measures against bugs can ultimately save homeowners time and money — and who doesn't want that? That's why, when it comes to pest control, Williams recommends fixing the problem before it becomes a problem.

"Termites and other structurally destructive pests may cause significant damage before the homeowner even realizes they are there," Williams says. "Repairs can be extremely costly after the fact."

Luckily, there are some easy ways you can discourage pesky creatures from taking shelter in your home. Williams endorses maintaining the landscaping around your home, making sure your garbage is in a lidded trash bin outside, and continuing your basic home maintenance (such as painting and caulking) to ensure pests don't have easy access into your space.

2. It can stop the spread of pest-borne diseases

If the first thing you think of when you hear the words "West Nile" and "Lyme disease" are mosquitoes and ticks, you get that bug-borne illness is no joke.

"Pests can range the gamut from life-threatening and property-destroying, to nuisances that cause fear and stress around our homes and places of work and play," Williams says. "[Orkin is a] partner in the public health space, battling disease transmitters like cockroaches, rats, and mosquitoes."

These pests can thankfully be prevented with the right management strategy, Williams says. "Orkin offers inspections to help homeowners understand what pests are or are likely to be around their properties and can create customized pest management plans with priorities on what the best options are to be proactive when it comes to pests," he adds.

3. It only requires some simple behavior changes

If making a few lifestyle changes that can prevent pests sounds better to you than coming home from a vacation to an ant infestation (we're betting it does), Williams has got some tips for you. First, consider getting professional advice sooner rather than later to help you make informed preventative decisions, he says.

In addition to working with an Orkin Pro to get your customized pest management plan, Williams says to make sure you're not leaving food scraps outside and to be mindful of objects such as children's toys that can fill with water and turn into a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Although these are simple tips to enact in your everyday life, they can make a world of difference in keeping unwanted guests away, so your home can stay pest-free year-round.

