Trader Joe's Announced the Winners of Its Annual Customer Choice Awards

To know Trader Joe's is to love Trader Joe's, and if you've shopped at the beloved grocery store consistently over the years, you know there are certain products that you just can't help but fall in love with. Trader Joe's recently asked their customers which products they would take with them if they were on a deserted island, and after over 18,000 shoppers responded, the results are officially in. Read on for all the winners of Trader Joe's 14th annual Customer Choice Awards.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The number one overall pick of the year is Chili and Lime Flavored Rolled Tortilla Chips. (This crunchy treat also won in the snack category.) Cheddar with Caramelized Onions took the gold in the cheese category (yum!), and Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice won the entrée category, saving us some cash we would have normally spent on takeout.

Advertisement

Bananas topped the produce category thanks to their incredible value (organic bananas are always 25 cents, while conventional bananas are 19 cents), and the versatile Kale, Cashew, and Basil Pesto took the crown for best vegan and vegetarian product.

Luckily for us, there was only one seasonal product that won, and that was for best beverage. Sparkling Honeycrisp Apple Juice Beverage took the crown, but it is only available in the fall, so be on the lookout for it come October. Hold The Cone Mini Ice Cream Cones beat out Danish Kringle for best sweet, and rounding out the awards are tinned scented candles, which won in the household category.

Advertisement

Below is a list of the winners in each category, but to see the top five products in every league, you can check out the list of all the runner-ups here.

Best Overall Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips Best Beverage Sparkling Honeycrisp Apple Juice Beverage Best Cheese Cheddar with Caramelized Onions Best Entrée Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice Best Household Item Scented Candles Best Produce Bananas Best Snack Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips Best Dessert Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones Best Vegan/Vegetarian Option Kale & Cashew Pesto

Our Trader Joe's list just got a little longer.