We love a good upcycling hack, especially when it comes to home items and supplies. For example, did you know that you can use koozies for random tasks around the house? Similarly, it's possible to repurpose a broken hanger by adding curtain rings for hanging hats.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

So, when we discovered @jillcomeclean's TikTok on reusing dryer lint, you can be sure that we were intrigued. Here are a few of her dryer lint hacks, plus other ideas from around the web.

1. Line the bottom of plant pots.

Per @jillcomesclean, dryer lint can be used to hold moisture for a potted plant. Simply add a layer of dryer lint along the bottom of the pot.

Advertisement

2. Use it as a fire starter.

Image Credit: Trisha Sprouse for Hunker See More Photos

When left in a dryer, lint can increase the risk of fire because it's highly flammable. With that in mind, you may as well use it when you actually want a fire, such as in a fire pit or fireplace.

Advertisement

3. Stuff craft projects.

If you're the crafty type, dryer lint is perfect for filling mini stuffed projects. It sure beats buying a large bag of pillow stuffing and only using a small amount.

Advertisement

4. Make paper mache.

Image Credit: Trisha Sprouse for Hunker See More Photos

On that note, dryer lint can also be used for paper mache projects. Check out this useful tutorial by Butterscotch Tabby.

Advertisement

5. Protect items in the mail.

Image Credit: Trisha Sprouse for Hunker See More Photos

If you have a large amount of dryer lint, it can be reused as packing material. Likewise, if you're sending a small fragile item, you can wrap it in some dryer lint.

Advertisement

6. Create bedding for small animals.

Dryer lint can double as bedding for hamsters, guinea pigs, and other small animals. Just be sure the dryer lint wasn't produced while using dryer sheets, as the fragrances might be unsafe for your furry friends.