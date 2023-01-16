The 7 Best Standing Desks on Amazon to Instantly Improve Your Home Office

If your mind and body are feeling the effects of working from home long term, it might be time to upgrade your setup with a standing desk. Whether you're in need of an ergonomic setup to cure back and neck pain or are simply just eager for a change of pace (and height) while working, sit-to-stand desks offer tons of flexibility and benefits. They're also available in endless sizes with functional features that can improve your workspace tenfold. From built-in monitor stands or keyboard trays to headphone hooks and cable management systems, there's an option for everyone — and every budget. Keep reading to see and shop the best standing desks on Amazon.

Best Standing Desk Overall

A smart technology lift system, telescopic height adjustment features, and built-in organization make this electric standing desk our pick for best overall. And at under $180, we don't mind the price tag either. The simple and sleek piece is offered in a variety of sizes, desktop finishes, and color options to match any space.

Best Standing Desk With Storage

The number one way to reduce desk clutter? Built-in storage. Bonus points if it's sleek. FLEXISPOT's EW8 Comhar Electric Standing Desk nails it in the design department with a minimal silhouette and nearly hidden drawer. It's the perfect place to stash a wireless keyboard, headphones, and any other office accessories.

Best Standing Desk With Charging Ports

If you're in need of a more dynamic work setup, a computer desk with charging ports might be exactly what you need. Our top pick? This rustic brown electric standing desk from Saedew. It features a four-port charging station (two standard plugs and two USBs), spacious drawers, a monitor stand, ‌and‌ a cup holder. Impressed yet?

Best Mobile Standing Desk

Working from home doesn't have to mean being confined to your office, especially when you have a mobile standing desk on wheels. Made by SIDUCAL, this stand-up desk lets you turn any room or corner into an instant computer workstation. It's sturdy, ergonomic, and easily height-adjustable.

Best L-Shaped Standing Desk

If you have home office space to spare, go big with an L-shaped standing desk. This one from FEZIBO has plenty of room to spread out, including a top shelf for two (or more) monitors, three drawers, and a generous amount of desk space. Its powerful electric lift system features customizable preset buttons and a smooth and fast motor.

Best Standing Desk Converter

Turn any desk into a standing desk with the help of a tabletop sit-to-stand converter. We like this one from VIVO that offers a functional 32 inches of space, a smooth and simple lift assist, and two levels for a keyboard plus monitor or laptop. Offered in three colors, it's easy to match the converter to your current desktop for a seamless look.

Best Standing Desk With Monitor Stand

This standing desk is equally functional and beautiful. It features sleek hardware, three drawers for easy organization, and a spacious built-in monitor stand. The crowd-pleasing midcentury modern design means it'll look good in any home office while the sturdy steel base and electric height-adjustable lift system make it ergonomic for anyone.