11 Novel Book Christmas Trees That Are Love at First Write

Whoever first realized that they could take their book collection and turn it into a Christmas tree has done bibliophiles everywhere the greatest service. Similar to your average tree, there is something about a book tree that evokes magic and tells a story (literally). Plus, it acts as the perfect hassle-free Christmas tree alternative.

If you're looking to create your very own book Christmas tree this year, all you have to do is arrange your novels in a tree-like formation. However, there are ways you can take this DIY tree to the next level. For inspiration, we found some of the best book trees out there.

1. Embrace the Rainbow

Instagram user @readwithdaisyy's book tree features books in all colors, culminating in a rainbow creation that is the definition of joy. Just looking at this tree, you can't help but smile. We also love that they added a simple strand of string lights around the books and topped the tree off with a mini, snow-flocked tree decor piece.

2. Go Neutral With a Book Page Palette

Rather than stacking your books, take a page from @whats.kayla.reading's book (pun intended) and arrange your books on their sides to create a tree and the ground beneath it. For a festive touch, we love that they added mini red and white ornaments.

3. Create a Vintage Stack

User @designed.to.love got crafty with a candlestick holder, stack of vintage reads, strand of pearls, and a green ribbon. This dreamy setup would look right at home in a cottagecore bedroom or light academia space.

4. Go Big or Go Home

Wow. There's no way we could ignore this book tree by @shhh.thisisalibrary. Situated on a coffee table, this tree has all the festive features: white string lights, metallic ornaments, a pine garland at the base above four stockings, and a star on top of the tree, right above the late, great Betty White's autobiography.

5. Try a Fun Shape

Instead of arranging your books in a standard tree shape, take inspiration from TikTok user @darkfaerietales and give your tree a spiraled twist. To keep their color palette more toned-down, they kept the book spines on the inside, and added a red and white garland and ornaments. As the star, you can use an open book with the pages strategically fanned out.

6. Go Green

To make your book tree feel even more like the real thing, go for a green color palette, which you can see on this creation @tamsynmorgans spotted at her local library. We also love the handmade origami star on top, which is showcased on a simple clothespin.

7. Form a Snowglobe

While this isn't technically a tree, there is a mini one inside! We also can't resist the idea of constructing a book snowglobe, just like @moonlight_bookclub, who added a sweet little house next to the interior tree. To create the snow, she used cotton balls and stuffing.

8. Utilize Your Shelves

If you prefer to keep your books on their shelves, but still want to take part in the book tree trend, take a look at @hotcocoareads' creation. To make her tree, she simply turned her books around in a triangular formation, adding a short stack of books on the floor to serve as the stump.

9. Repurpose Old, Unused Books

If you have old books that you don't plan on reading or books that have seen better days, you can repurpose the pages to create mini trees like @libraries.and.libations. For instructions, check out this handy tutorial on the Folded Book Christmas Tree by Christine's Crafts.

10. Have a Theme

For their small but might book tree, @whsmithofficial stuck with novels from Penguin's Clothbound Classics Series. On the cover, each tome features a custom pattern inspired by the story within them, all of which were designed by Coralie Bickford-Smith. What a beautiful way to display such a special collection.

11. Display the Covers

If your book covers are too good to hide, go the route that @vellichorblues went and lay your book tree flat. This would work great on a coffee table or in the center of a larger dining table. To keep the holiday vibes intact, simply weave a garland through the books and place a star on top.