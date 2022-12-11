Butter Candles Just Might Be the New Butter Boards

We already know creativity abounds on TikTok, from butter boards to DIY Christmas tree collars. Users are making the most incredible things, and that includes butter candles. (Yes, butter has evolved from being spread onto boards to being made into candles.)

The trend has recently resurfaced after TikTok creator @sooziethefoodie shared their original video from last December. In the now viral post, the creator takes a stick of butter, flattens it between plastic wrap, and adds a food-safe wick to the middle of it. After shaping it into a cylinder, the result is a butter candle.

Once it's lit, the butter softens and melts, creating a deliciously ambient centerpiece for your holiday table that is edible and perfect for dipping slices of bread into. You can place the butter candle on a serving dish, or opt for putting it directly on top of a loaf of bread, as TikToker @foodiaz does.

And the pairings don't need to stop with bread. TikTok creator @alexusrenee places a butter candle in the middle of a steak, which makes an already impressive dinner even more showstopping. Crackers are also a great alternative to bread if you're looking to keep things even simpler.

A surefire way to wow your guests this holiday season is having a butter candle as a centerpiece, appetizer, or side with dinner. Who doesn't love warm, melty butter?