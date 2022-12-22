9 Theragun Alternatives to Soothe Your Sore Muscles

In 2009, chiropractor Dr. Jason Wersland made a DIY percussive massager to help with his injuries from a motorcycle accident. In 2016, the Theragun was born. Manufactured by the company Therabody, the Theragun, which currently comes in four different models, uses percussive therapy to help alleviate soreness in muscles.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

While Theraguns might be one of the most well-known models out there as the first mass-market device available to everyday consumers, they certainly aren't the only percussive massagers you can buy. Here are nine alternatives to the Theragun Pro and Mini that can help soothe your muscle aches and pains at home. (Plus, they make a great wellness gift for a loved one!)

‌(Note: If you can support the original maker, we are always in favor of that, but if you're not able to splurge right now, here are our favorite budget buys.)‌

Advertisement

The Best Theragun Pro Dupes and Alternatives

With three speed settings, five massage heads, and a three-hour battery life, this percussion massager is ready to take on your sore muscles. For ease of use, there's an OLED screen that tells you what massage cycle you're using and how much time is left in it. Plus, it packs into a convenient carrying case.

Advertisement

For the ultimate variety in massage, this massage gun has 15 speed settings and eight massage heads. With this pick, you can get deep tissue massage therapy to alleviate pain and sore muscles. Plus, it can run up to six hours on a single charge depending on usage. That is some pretty impressive battery life!

Advertisement

If you're looking for a quiet but powerful device that's also Bluetooth-enabled to sync with an app, here you go! This percussion massager and its five massage heads are also TSA-approved to bring in your carry-on bag if you're taking it on a flight.

Advertisement

What makes this massage gun stand out is the ergonomic handle design that makes it easy to access different parts of your body without having to contort yourself too much. It comes with four attachments that can pulsate at five speeds.

Advertisement

Add thermal therapy to your massage routine with this percussion massager. The head, which can be outfitted with six attachments that each vibrate at six speeds, can change temperatures to customize your massage, cooling down to 10 degrees Fahrenheit and heating up to 104 degrees.

Advertisement

The most affordable massage gun on our list — and the most lightweight in this category at about half the weight of the other models — still packs quite a punch. It has four massage heads and operates at six different speeds.

Advertisement

The Best Theragun Mini Dupes and Alternatives

Weighing just over a pound, this mini massage gun is super easy to hold and to take on the go in its carrying case. The small but mighty device has three attachments and four speed settings. There's also a heat setting to help achieve some extra muscle relaxation.

Advertisement

For starters, we love that this device comes in mint green. But on a practical level, it's all about the four interchangeable heads, the five speed settings, and the extendable handle to help you reach your back. And we have to call out its battery life — it can massage you for up to 10 hours!

Advertisement

Since we called out color on the last mini massage gun, we're going to have to do the same here. This handy gadget comes in three colors: black, pink, and red. It also comes with four massage attachments, can operate at four speeds, and has a battery life of up to five hours.