Feng Shui Tip: Why You Should Sweep Around Your Front Door

When feng shui expert Amanda Gibby first started as a feng shui practitioner, she said many people reached out to her for some simple tips on how to incorporate feng shui into their lives. As she says on the Being Home With Hunker podcast, she remembered that one of her instructors along the way said, "When you don't know what else to do, sweep."

Sounds simple, yes? But don't dismiss the power in this cleaning ritual.

Amanda says that "the front door is what we call the mouth of chi. It is where, just like your mouth, you take in oxygen, food, water, nourishment." She goes on to say that the front door "is where you welcome opportunity [and] auspicious luck. That is sort of how feng shui sees what you want to come into your life approaching and entering your space. And so, by sweeping it, you're maintaining an inviting space."

At one point, Amanda wrote an article about the power of sweeping around the front door, and the article went viral.

And so, she got curious. "What is it?" Amanda wondered. "I've been fortunate enough to travel around the world. And something that I've noticed everywhere I go is [that] people sweep. They prepare their little shops for the day. They sweep outside their front doors. I think when you're sweeping, you are steeping in something that is resonant in our DNA. It really is ritual for preparing for the day or preparing for the week. And so, I think it almost becomes meditative in a way. But it just works so well. Because, again, it's preparing the space for whatever it is you're calling into your life."

Super easy, right? But we wondered, how often should we sweep?

Amanda says, "You never need to become a perfectionist with any of this, right? So, I say get into a ritual of doing it once a week. And then if you find yourself in a situation where you are setting some new intentions, or you're about to do something big that week, maybe you have a job interview, or you've got a big collaboration or something coming up, consider that that might be a quick five minute thing to do to just, again, align the energy of your home so that you're in the best position available for whatever it is you're stepping into."

