Step 2: Plan the Molding Design on the Doors

Lay the doors flat on the floor, and use painter's tape to mock up the design for your molding trim on your doors. This will help you visualize what the trim will look like. We decided on one long top box and one short bottom box that stretched across both doors, but you could do one long box on each door, or one long and one short on each door, or any other option you prefer. We determined that four-inch spacing between all molding pieces looked balanced (four inches from the top, bottom, and sides of the cabinet, and four inches between the two boxes).