Transform an IKEA Lack Coffee Table Into a Concrete Table

By Alice & Lois February 4, 2023
IKEA hacks are such a wonderful way to create high-end looking furniture for your home on a budget. You can easily use popular IKEA pieces like the Lack coffee table or Billy bookcase to create a stunning new style for your living room, bedroom, and kitchen.

For this project, we transformed an IKEA Lack coffee table into a concrete beauty with some simple materials and a few tools. This is a DIY that anyone can try.

Things You'll Need

Step 1

Using 120 grit paper, lightly sand the table top and legs.

Step 2

Assemble the LACK coffee table according to the directions. (We did not use the bottom shelf of the table.)

Step 3

Mix the feather finish cement per the directions.

Step 4

Apply the cement to the table using a trowel.

Tip

When applying the cement, you will first spread a thin coat onto the table. Once applied, use the trowel to smooth out as much as possible. This will make sanding much easier when dried. We recommend doing two coats of cement. Allow the cement to dry overnight before applying a second coat.

Step 5

Apply a second coat of cement. For the table legs, it's easiest to use a putty knife to apply and smooth out the cement.

Step 6

Use a power sander with 80 grit sand paper. You will want to do the sanding outside as the cement dust gets everywhere! Wear a mask as well.

Step 7

Time to seal the table. Apply sealant with a sponge or bristle brush. We recommend applying two coats.

Allow time to dry and then your table is ready to be styled.

