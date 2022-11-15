There Is Now a Green Bean Casserole Sparkling Water - Yes, Really

If you have a thing for trying foods and beverages that come packed with unique flavors, you're going to want to sit down for this news. In honor of the Thanksgiving season, sparkling water brand Aura Bora just launched its most interesting flavor: Green Bean Casserole.

As part of Aura Bora's Secret Menu — which already boasts flavors like Guava Eucalyptus and Banana Bergamot — Green Bean Casserole is described as being buttery, sweet, and earthy. "Like a ripe green bean, it bursts with sweet, succulent, and buttery goodness!" reads the product description. The drink is also described as "bright" and "refreshing," so you can count us intrigued.

For $33, you can get a case of 12 Green Bean Casserole Sparkling Water cans via Aura Bora's Secret Menu. If you're looking for a way to distract your Thanksgiving guests and steer them away from awkward political conversations, this drink will certainly do the trick!

The best part is that if you add Green Bean Casserole Sparkling Water to your Thanksgiving table, that's one less dish you'll have to cook. You can try it here.