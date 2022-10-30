This Whipped Drink Will Be Everywhere This Winter

In recent years, whipped drinks have taken over social media, and it's easy to see why. They're fluffy, satisfying, and fun to make. Case in point: Back in 2020, whipped coffee (or Dalogna coffee) went viral. Then in summer 2021, whipped lemonade stole the show. This year, there's a new creamy beverage in town: whipped hot chocolate.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

In a popular TikTok video, @fitwaffle explains how to make the drink. All you need to do is whisk hot chocolate powder and heavy cream until it forms soft, fluffy peaks. Next, pour chocolate milk (hot or cold) into a cup, then top it off with the whipped chocolate. And don't forget the marshmallows, of course!

You can also enjoy the whipped hot chocolate on top of plain unflavored milk, as demonstrated by TikToker @mistermezsskitchen. This is a great option if you want a more subtle chocolate flavor or if you don't have chocolate milk on hand.

Advertisement

Worth noting, it's possible to whisk the ingredients by hand, but you'll achieve a better consistency using an electric beater. A milk frother might work, too.

Advertisement

How to make dairy-free whipped hot chocolate:

If you want to skip the dairy, you'll be glad to know that it's possible to make dairy-free whipped hot chocolate. Replace the heavy cream with coconut cream and use your favorite plant-based milk. You'll also want to make sure the hot chocolate powder is free of dairy as well.

Advertisement

Ways to customize whipped hot chocolate:

Although this viral winter drink tastes delicious as is, you can spruce it up with other ingredients. Here are some ideas:

Drizzle chocolate or caramel syrup in the mug before adding milk

Top the whip with sprinkles or chocolate chips

Mix in caramel, vanilla, or peppermint extract into the milk

Add crushed graham crackers and marshmallows for a s'mores-inspired beverage

Enjoy!