Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg's New Advent Calendar Will Brighten Your Holiday (Literally)

'Tis the season for pumpkins, gourds, and spooky decor. However, the winter holiday season seems to be starting earlier and earlier every year — but we don't mind. As a season full of such such excitement and warmth, it's all about showing your loved ones just how much they mean to you. While quality time is the most precious gift, a little extra something never hurt. Maybe an advent calendar, perhaps?

An advent calendar is the gift that keeps on giving, and wholesome Hollywood duo Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg have just created their very own. The two began their long-lasting friendship back in 2008 when the rapper appeared on Stewart's show — and the rest is history.

Partnering with BIC, a retailer known for its stationary and lighters, the 2022 Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart Advent Calendar is specifically focused on BIC EZ Reach Lighters. The calendar features 24 days worth of beautiful gifts such as seasonally scented candles, recipes, advice from the pair, and of course, lighters designed by Stewart and Snoop Dogg themselves.

"Stocked full of seasonal surprises to help make entertaining easier, the advent calendar is sure to bring a touch of joy to homes this holiday season," said Jeany Mui, marketing director of BIC Flame for Life, in a press release.

BIC EZ Reach is giving fans an opportunity to win one of the limited-edition calendars by entering a sweepstakes on the BIC website. You may want to enter fast — the contest closes November 4.