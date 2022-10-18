This Aldi Dupe for the Pumpkin-Shaped Dutch Oven Will Make You Do a Double Take

Back in September, the kitchenware wizards over at Le Creuset released a seasonally chic line of pumpkin-shaped Dutch ovens that we're still thinking about to this day. The four-quart enameled cast iron pumpkin design is the perfect addition to your fall kitchenware collection, but the price point may give you a pause. As with most Le Creuset items, these pumpkin Dutch ovens come at a hefty cost of $368.
Luckily, for those of us who want to bring the festive autumnal vibes into our homes without draining our savings accounts, Aldi has swooped in with an alternative. The grocer has just released its own take on the Le Creuset pumpkin Dutch ovens, but at a much cheaper price point. Thanks to Aldi, you can have your very own pumpkin-shaped casserole dish for just $14.99 — no, that's not a typo.
The Crofton Large Pumpkin Casserole Dish holds two quarts and is made of high-fired ceramics with a scratch-proof glaze finish. Plus, you can snag it in orange with a bronze metallic stem or white with a gold metallic stem. The dish is also stain resistant, easy to clean, and oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
Sure, Aldi might not have the same socialite association as Le Creuset, but with an extra $350 in your pocket, who cares?