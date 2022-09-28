Kim Kardashian Is Launching a Home Decor Line in an Unsurprising Color Palette

Kim Kardashian is launching her very own home decor line and it's exactly as monochrome as you'd expect it to be. As part of her Skkn by Kim skincare brand, ​Architectural Digest​ reports that the reality star will be launching a line of five bathroom accessories.

Including a round container, tissue box, vanity tray, canister, and waste basket, the collection will be made out of concrete — to match Kardashian's greige skincare products.

"I think having the concrete material and monochromatic design are important for my mental wellness," Kardashian tells ​Architectural Digest​. "I find that there is so much chaos out in the world that when I come home, the minimalist design creates a sense of quiet and calm. That's why when I designed the Skkn by Kim home accessories collection, I wanted each piece to be artfully crafted from hand-poured concrete."

Since each piece is hand-poured, no two items are exactly alike. And with these accessories, Kardashian aimed to combine fashion and function. "I especially love how the round container and the canister are perfect for storing cotton pads, Q-tips, or for any trinkets on countertops or around the home to keep it clutter-free," she says.

The entire bathroom collection will be available on October 6 at 9 a.m. PST on the Skkn by Kim website. So if you also love a greige palette, this is certainly the place to find it.