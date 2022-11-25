7 Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes That Aren't Boring

As a classic main course for Thanksgiving dinner, turkey is likely on your holiday menu. However, once the festivities have come and gone, you might find yourself with more turkey than your guests can eat. While you could always recreate your Thanksgiving meal over and over, this approach to holiday leftovers can get boring.

Instead, try using the extra turkey in these creative recipes. From casseroles to salads, these dishes will help you transform leftover Thanksgiving turkey into delicious new meals.

1. Meatloaf and Melodrama's Leftover Stuffing Turkey Casserole

Thanks to this hearty recipe, you'll have no problem using up Thanksgiving leftovers. In addition to turkey, it calls for gravy, cranberry sauce, cooked green beans, ‌and‌ stuffing. How's that for a multi-tasking dish?

Get the full recipe here.

2. Korean Bapsang's Spicy Soup with Leftover Turkey

During the cooler months, nothing beats a bowl of soup. This year, try your hand at a spicy Korean version using leftover turkey. It's flavored with ingredients such as sesame oil, Korean red chili pepper paste, and minced garlic, so you can be sure that it will be tasty.

Get the full recipe here.

3. Family Food on the Table's Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey Sandwich

No collection of leftover turkey recipes would be complete without a sandwich, but have you ever had one with cream cheese? This mouthwatering version, which calls for that exact ingredient, offers an amazing combo of textures and flavors. You could even make it dairy-free by using your preferred plant-based cream cheese.

Get the full recipe here.

4. Savor the Flavour's Waldorf Salad

Waldorf salad is a classic dish that can be made with or without meat. If you choose to do the former, consider putting that extra turkey to good use. The result will be a filling salad that takes just 30 minutes to make.

Get the full recipe here.

5. When Is Dinner's Creamy Turkey Casserole

If you love rich and creamy casseroles, check out this delicious turkey noodle version. It combines pasta, mushrooms, and cream of chicken soup with cooked turkey, peas, and mozzarella cheese. Yum.

Get the full recipe here.

6. Busy Cooks' Leftover Turkey Salad

Take a break from the canned tuna and chicken with this leftover turkey salad. Ready in 25 minutes, it will stretch your Thanksgiving dinner into multiple tasty lunches.

Get the full recipe here.

7. The Woks of Life's Turkey Thanksgiving Congee

After several hours of Thanksgiving prep, you'll want to curl up with this comforting turkey congee. If you're unfamiliar with congee, it's a type of Asian rice porridge that's soothing, simple, and versatile. This version uses the turkey carcass and shredded turkey meat, letting you make the most out of your ingredients.

Get the full recipe here.