The Queen's Pancake Recipe Is Surprisingly Simple

If you want to feel like royalty while eating the most important meal of the day, look no further than the late queen's pancake recipe. Following her passing, a Reddit thread resurfaced the recipe, which was included in a letter written by Queen Elizabeth II to President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1960. You can actually read the entire message in the National Archives Catalog.

"Seeing a picture of you in today's newspaper standing in front of a barbecue grilling quail reminded me that I had never sent you the recipe of the drop scones, which I promised you at Balmoral," the queen wrote, referring to Balmoral Castle, the location of her recent passing. "I now hasten to do so, and I do hope you will find them successful."

"Drop scones" are also known as Scotch or Scottish pancakes, and according to Effortless Foodie, this dish is a tad bit sweeter than the American version. That would be because of the sugar that gets added to the batter.

This recipe also makes enough for 16 people, so feel free to have your entire royal family over for brunch. However, the queen explains in her letter, "When there are fewer, I generally put in less flour and milk but use other ingredients as stated."

Queen Elizabeth II's Pancake Recipe

Things You'll Need 4 teacups flour (about 3 cups)

4 tablespoons caster sugar

2 teacups milk (about 1.5 cups)

2 whole eggs

2 teaspoons bicarbonate soda (aka baking soda)

3 teaspoons cream of tartar

2 tablespoons melted butter

Step 1 Beat eggs, sugar, and about half the milk together. Tip "I have also tried using golden syrup or treacle instead of only sugar, and that can be very good, too,” writes the queen in her letter to President Eisenhower. Step 2 Add flour, and mix well together, adding the remainder of milk as required, also bicarbonate and cream of tartar. Tip The queen adds, "The mixture needs a great deal of beating while making and shouldn’t stand about too long before cooking.” Step 3 Fold in the melted butter. Step 4 While no other steps are included in the queen's recipe, from here we imagine that you can cook the batter like you would you normal pancakes. Heat up some butter or oil on a pan, drop the batter onto the skillet in even spoonfuls (or teacups), flip once bubbles appear around the edges, and cook until both sides are golden.