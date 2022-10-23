The 5 Best Costco Frozen Foods to Keep Stocked in Your Freezer

Image Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/GettyImages See More Photos

Sure, Costco is well known for its baked goods and seasonal goodies, but its frozen section is just as impressive. After all, it's home to bulk-size weekly staples that are delicious and affordable to boot. If you're not sure where to start, check out these popular frozen foods at Costco (once you've made space in your freezer, of course).

Cauliflower crust pizzas are here to stay, and thankfully, Costco has its own frozen version. These Kirkland Signature Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizzas, which are sold in packs of two, are topped with pepperoni, sausage, roasted vegetables, and a tasty three-cheese blend. The item is especially popular among Reddit users, who suggest cooking it longer than the suggested baking time to make it extra crispy.

If you're looking to stock your freezer with easy meals, consider the panko-breaded fish sticks from Trident Seafoods. The product, which is often recommended by Reddit users, is perfect for tacos and sandwiches.

Whether you're hosting a crowd or craving a hearty meal, you can't go wrong with Kirkland Signature's six-pound beef lasagna. It's one of those staple Costco frozen foods that you'll come back to time and time again.

Another popular frozen Costco food is the chicken and cilantro mini wontons from Bibigo. The wontons are fully cooked, so all you need to do is heat them up in a skillet or in the microwave. You could even add them to your favorite soup for an instant upgrade.

At a whopping 5.5 pounds, the frozen Kirkland Signature Stir-Fry Vegetable Blend is a beloved Costco item. According to shoppers on Reddit, the quality is better than most other store brands, which is always a good sign.