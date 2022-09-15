This Reusable Bag Folds Down to the Size of a Credit Card

With the climate crisis heating up (literally), there has been more of a push for sustainable living, whether that's taking up composting, greenifying your home, or something more simple, like swapping out plastic bags for reusable ones.

Everless, a sustainable bag brand founded by Joost de Muinck Keizer, is focused on making sure we leave a clean planet for future generations, and the company just created a genius alternative to the canvas totes that you likely forget to take out the door with you more often than not.

"A few years ago, when I was still living in New York City, I counted the plastic bags that I had in my kitchen cabinet," Keizer wrote on their Kickstarter campaign. "There were 324. This was a wake up call that led me on a journey to invent a new solution to help end the huge challenge that single-use plastic bags pose today."

The 15-liter bag (equivalent to about four gallons) naturally folds into the size of a credit card so you can easily store it in your pocket. The tote is water repellant and has the capacity to hold up to 50 pounds, making it incredibly durable.

All you have to do is give the bag a shake and it will naturally fold in on itself.

"Most of us are drowning in stuff we don't really need," said Keizer. "We want to empower you to reduce your footprint by making it easier, so you have more space for the things that actually matter in life."

You can support Everless on Kickstarter by grabbing your own bag for $30, or getting a bundle of three bags for $79 that will be ready to ship this November. By 2025, the company estimates that just by using this tote, 50 million single-use plastic bags will be saved. If climate change is something that overwhelms you, this is a good way to start small and make a difference.