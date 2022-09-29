11 Modern Napkin Holders to Dress Up Your Tablescape

By Carrie Carrollo September 29, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

Between table linens, gorgeous centerpieces, and stylish napkin holders, the right accessories can upgrade any dinner party tenfold. And if you've been browsing the latter category to no avail, we're here to help. Ahead, we've rounded up 11 modern napkin holders to dress up your dining table — including glitzy napkin rings and freestanding stainless steel designs. Just scroll down to shop.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The Best Modern Napkin Holders

1. Threshold Marble Napkin Holder, $15

See More Photos

This marble napkin holder is any minimalist's dream dining table centerpiece. Thanks to its upright shape, it's ideal for keeping paper napkins contained either outside or indoors.

Advertisement

2. Tizo Lucite Multicolor Cocktail Napkin Tray, $42

See More Photos

It doesn't get more colorful than this modern napkin holder by Tizo. Made from neon lucite, it adds a pop of personality to any tablescape.

Advertisement

3. H&M Napkin Rings (set of 2), $9.99

See More Photos

Napkin rings that look like jewelry? We're adding these to our carts immediately. The green gemstones offer a tiny hint of color and tons of added glam.

Advertisement

4. Alessi Veneer Napkin Holder, $80

See More Photos

This stainless steel napkin holder makes for great kitchen countertop decor, keeping napkins within arm's reach at all times.

Advertisement

5. Siafu Home Napkin Rings (set of 6), $100

See More Photos

Natural textures are totally timeless, which is why we love this set of wooden napkin holders. Each duo-tone ring is hand carved in Kenya from sustainably sourced materials.

Advertisement

6. Capiz Flower Napkin Holders, $19.95

See More Photos

If you're all about flower power, these floral standing napkin holders are for you. Available in two sweet shades, they'll add a delicate touch to any dining room decor.

Advertisement

7. Alepel Home Beige Madison Olive Napkin Holder, $48

See More Photos

ICYMI, checkerboard is everywhere. And if you're hoping to incorporate the pattern into your table decor, these are a perfect choice for paper or cloth napkins alike.

Advertisement

8. Design Within Reach Handi Napkin Rings (set of 2), $125

See More Photos

When you need a helping hand at your next dinner party, let these gold napkin rings get to work. With a structured yet roomy design, they're ideal for keeping cloth napkins secure.

9. West Elm Metal Napkin Holder, $44.50

See More Photos

On the hunt for a modern napkin holder that's equally sleek and stylish? The search ends with this geometric-shaped pick from West Elm.

10. CB2 Slink Gold Napkin Ring, $8.95

See More Photos

For a meal that's crawling with unexpected style, consider these snake-shaped napkin rings from CB2. Pro tip: Pair them with gold utensils to pull the entire tablescape together.

11. Scarlettwares Ceramic White Modern Napkin Holder, $32

See More Photos

The wiggly decor trend shows no signs of stopping, so keep the playful vibes going with this ceramic napkin holder. The bright white hue is easy to pair with any table linens and utensils.

tiktok napkin bow teacup hack
This TikTok Napkin Hack Is a Cottagecore Trend in the Making
by Anna Gragert

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy