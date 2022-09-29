11 Modern Napkin Holders to Dress Up Your Tablescape

Between table linens, gorgeous centerpieces, and stylish napkin holders, the right accessories can upgrade any dinner party tenfold. And if you've been browsing the latter category to no avail, we're here to help. Ahead, we've rounded up 11 modern napkin holders to dress up your dining table — including glitzy napkin rings and freestanding stainless steel designs. Just scroll down to shop.

The Best Modern Napkin Holders

This marble napkin holder is any minimalist's dream dining table centerpiece. Thanks to its upright shape, it's ideal for keeping paper napkins contained either outside or indoors.

It doesn't get more colorful than this modern napkin holder by Tizo. Made from neon lucite, it adds a pop of personality to any tablescape.

Napkin rings that look like jewelry? We're adding these to our carts immediately. The green gemstones offer a tiny hint of color and tons of added glam.

This stainless steel napkin holder makes for great kitchen countertop decor, keeping napkins within arm's reach at all times.

Natural textures are totally timeless, which is why we love this set of wooden napkin holders. Each duo-tone ring is hand carved in Kenya from sustainably sourced materials.

If you're all about flower power, these floral standing napkin holders are for you. Available in two sweet shades, they'll add a delicate touch to any dining room decor.

ICYMI, checkerboard is everywhere. And if you're hoping to incorporate the pattern into your table decor, these are a perfect choice for paper or cloth napkins alike.

When you need a helping hand at your next dinner party, let these gold napkin rings get to work. With a structured yet roomy design, they're ideal for keeping cloth napkins secure.

On the hunt for a modern napkin holder that's equally sleek and stylish? The search ends with this geometric-shaped pick from West Elm.

For a meal that's crawling with unexpected style, consider these snake-shaped napkin rings from CB2. Pro tip: Pair them with gold utensils to pull the entire tablescape together.

The wiggly decor trend shows no signs of stopping, so keep the playful vibes going with this ceramic napkin holder. The bright white hue is easy to pair with any table linens and utensils.