The 8 Best Velvet Curtains to Instantly Elevate Your Home

By Carrie Carrollo September 23, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

Finding the best velvet curtains for your home, style, and budget can prove to be a challenge, especially when you're inundated with so many colors and hanging styles. While some of us may prefer the look of grommet tops, others may favor the sophisticated pleated finish that back tabs offer instead. No matter which one you choose, there's one thing we can all agree on: the right window treatments make a space feel instantly more elevated and complete. And, in many cases, velvet feels as fancy as it gets.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Ahead, find our picks for the best velvet curtains — spanning a variety of price ranges, hues, and lengths.

The Best Velvet Curtains

1. H&M Home 98-Inch Velvet Curtain Panels (set of 2), $99.00

See More Photos

If you're feeling experimental (or a little indecisive), these versatile window curtain panels provide four different hanging options — from rod pocket to drapery hook style. Plus, they're machine washable.

Advertisement

2. Urban Outfitters 84-Inch Beau Velvet Window Panel, $69

See More Photos

In the market for just a single velvet curtain panel? Try this light filtering, tab top pick from Urban Outfitters — available in three rich hues.

Advertisement

3. MIULEE 84-Inch Velvet Curtains (set of 2), $42.95

See More Photos

Affordability, check. Thousands of positive ratings on Amazon, double check. These blackout velvet curtains feature grommet top details and come in a whopping 15 different shades.

Advertisement

4. IKEA Sanela Room Darkening Curtains (set of 2), $69.99

See More Photos

Secret's out: some of the very best velvet curtains are hiding at none other than IKEA. The Sanela curtains look more luxe than their reasonable price tag would suggest, and come in a variety of stylish shades.

Advertisement

5. No.918 Odelia Distressed Velvet Semi-Sheer 95-Inch Curtain Panel, $16.99

See More Photos

Semi-sheer window treatments are ideal for achieving privacy without losing natural light. That's why we love these affordable tab top velvet curtain panels, which feature a unique distressed look for added texture.

Advertisement

6. Anthropologie 84-Inch Matte Velvet Curtain, $268

See More Photos

Not into shine? No worries. These rod pocket velvet curtain panels offer a matte finish, light-blocking benefits, and a variety of sizes for a more custom feel at a less-custom cost.

Advertisement

7. Gracie Oaks 26-Inch Latischa Velvet Curtain (set of 2), $41.24

See More Photos

Add a fun touch to a living or dining room with these pompom teal velvet curtains. At 26 inches long, they're great for shorter windows and feature a rod pocket design.

Advertisement

8. West Elm 84-Inch European Linen and Luster Velvet Curtains (set of 2), $220

See More Photos

These linen and velvet curtains from West Elm are the best of all worlds. With rod pockets and back tabs (perfect for that pinch pleat look), plus a playful, color-blocked design, they add style and interest to any space.

best places to buy curtains
The 15 Best Places to Buy Curtains for Style and Shade
by Pauline Lacsamana
A living room with sheer draperies on every window
Curtains vs. Drapes — What’s the Difference?
by Kaelin Dodge
A bedroom with palm leaf wallpaper and several windows that have white curtains
14 Things to Consider Before Buying Curtains
by Shelley Frost

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy