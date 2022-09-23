The 8 Best Velvet Curtains to Instantly Elevate Your Home

Finding the best velvet curtains for your home, style, and budget can prove to be a challenge, especially when you're inundated with so many colors and hanging styles. While some of us may prefer the look of grommet tops, others may favor the sophisticated pleated finish that back tabs offer instead. No matter which one you choose, there's one thing we can all agree on: the right window treatments make a space feel instantly more elevated and complete. And, in many cases, velvet feels as fancy as it gets.

Ahead, find our picks for the best velvet curtains — spanning a variety of price ranges, hues, and lengths.

The Best Velvet Curtains

If you're feeling experimental (or a little indecisive), these versatile window curtain panels provide four different hanging options — from rod pocket to drapery hook style. Plus, they're machine washable.

In the market for just a single velvet curtain panel? Try this light filtering, tab top pick from Urban Outfitters — available in three rich hues.

Affordability, check. Thousands of positive ratings on Amazon, double check. These blackout velvet curtains feature grommet top details and come in a whopping 15 different shades.

Secret's out: some of the very best velvet curtains are hiding at none other than IKEA. The Sanela curtains look more luxe than their reasonable price tag would suggest, and come in a variety of stylish shades.

Semi-sheer window treatments are ideal for achieving privacy without losing natural light. That's why we love these affordable tab top velvet curtain panels, which feature a unique distressed look for added texture.

Not into shine? No worries. These rod pocket velvet curtain panels offer a matte finish, light-blocking benefits, and a variety of sizes for a more custom feel at a less-custom cost.

Add a fun touch to a living or dining room with these pompom teal velvet curtains. At 26 inches long, they're great for shorter windows and feature a rod pocket design.

These linen and velvet curtains from West Elm are the best of all worlds. With rod pockets and back tabs (perfect for that pinch pleat look), plus a playful, color-blocked design, they add style and interest to any space.