The Best Stoney Clover Lane Lookalikes for a Fraction of the Price

By Erin Lassner September 14, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
If you're obsessing over the lighthearted, cheeky vibes of Stoney Clover Lane, you're certainly not alone. This brand has taken the travel accessory world by storm with its bright colors, playful patches, and sweet customization. The price point, however, is quite steep. Shop the high-end look for a fraction of the cost with these 10 dupes for the brand's most popular products.

​​(Note: If you can support the original maker, we are always in favor of that, but if you're not able to splurge right now, here are our favorite budget buys.)

Original: Stoney Clover Lane Travel Large Zip Pouch, $167

Dupe: My Prints Charming Shop Travel Pouch With Patches, $37.49

The labeled travel pouches are a Stoney Clover staple. This Etsy version is nearly identical.

Original: Stoney Clover Lane Classic Mini Backpack, $138

Dupe: Lovevook Mini Backpack, $23.99

This mini bag is a perfect first backpack for your little one.

Original: Stoney Clover Classic Large Pouch, $78

Dupe: YogoRun Extra-Large Makeup Pouch, $23.99

Keep it simple with this extra-large pouch in one of the most popular colors of the season.

Original: Stoney Clover Lane "Stuff" Small Pouch, $163

Dupe: Fablinks Nylon Preppy Makeup Bag, $21.95

A spot-on lookalike of the iconic rainbow "STUFF" pouch.

Original: Stoney Clover Lane Classic Small Pouch, $68

Dupe: Kaymey Cosmetic Bag, $19.99

From cosmetics to school supplies, this bag can hold it all.

Original: Stoney Clover Lane Classic Backpack, $148

Dupe: HawLander Lightweight Backpack, $25.98

This ultra-affordable backpack comes in 10 different colorways.

Original: Stoney Clover Lane Classic Mini Pouch, $58

Dupe: YogoRun Small Makeup Pouch, $14.99

Keep the essentials close at all times.

Original: Stoney Clover Lane Small Skin Zippered Pouch, $147

Dupe: Y1tvei PU Leather Preppy Toiletry Bag, $13.99

More drawn to neutrals? This preppy pouch is calling your name.

Original: Stoney Clover Lane Classic Clear Flat Pouch, $78

Dupe: Phlox Collective Nylon Travel Pouch, $22.99

Never lose track of your items with this see-through travel pouch.

Original: Stoney Clover Lane Small Tie Dyed Pouch, $68

Dupe: Monoblanks Small Nylon Makeup Pouch, $22.99

For those times you're feeling a little extra fun.

