If You Hate Your Closet Doors, This DIY Will Transform Your Space

Unsightly closet doors often come with the territory for new homebuyers and renters, and we usually just accept them as a necessary evil — but not DIYer Sharee Morris. The crafty queen recently shared an Instagram Reel demonstrating how they expertly transformed a pair of ho-hum closet doors in their house for just $115 (given the current price of wood).

Video of the Day

In the video, they first show us how they remove the two sliding closet doors from their track, and proceeds to glue pieces of wood in a diagonal formation across each one, creating a slanted stripe effect. The creator uses an electric saw to cut down the edges of these wood slabs so that they perfectly fit onto the closet door base. After that, they paint each one a gray-black color for an added touch of class.

The whole project seems simple enough — famous last words, we know — and the finished project elevates the space considerably as compared to the look of the original closet doors.

Instagram user @dallashomeswithjones raises a fair point in a comment on the Reel though, writing, "So cool! And the extra wood doesn't mess with the track at all?!" Other viewers have voiced their concern for the same issue, to which Sharee has responded, "There's a screw in the back that I need to figure out [because] it sticks and might scratch the back door a little. I'll keep everyone posted in stories about what I do! But otherwise it doesn't mess with the track at all!"

Most other commenters are relentlessly positive in response to the project, with ​​@catgsell writing, "What??? BRB changing out all my closet doors" and @kyjonesy sharing, "Oh my!!! I want this at my house!! On ALL the doors!!!!!" It looks like ugly closet door reign of terror might have finally met its match!