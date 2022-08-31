5 Trends in Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent's Home That You'll Want to Copy ASAP

In a new ​Architectural Digest​ home tour video, we get to take a peek inside Nate Berkus and Jeramiah Brent's Fifth Avenue home. Interestingly, these two lived in the space from 2013 to 2016 before moving to Los Angeles. However, once they realized that New York is where their family — which now includes their daughter, Poppy, and son, Oskar — belongs, and the new Fifth Avenue residence owners were ready to sell, they were able to move back.

The result of Berkus and Brent's relocation, and subsequent renovation, is a traditional-meets-contemporary home filled with decor they love. While taking a tour through the impeccably designed rooms, we were able to spot the following five trends.

1. Checkerboard Flooring

The checkerboard trend isn't going anywhere any time soon, especially if Berkus and Brent have anything to say about it. Their home's entryway features black and white antique Spanish concrete tiles that are estimated to be about 200 years old. By arranging them in a checkerboard pattern, the couple did a beautiful job of bringing the past and present together.

2. Fun Lighting

Throughout the home, you will find playful lighting that ranges from snake-like sconces to unique starburst pendants. Even in the kitchen, Brent and Berkus have a countertop lamp. "People always ask why we accessorize the kitchen the way we do, and it's because we live here. We like lamps, we like art," says Brent. "This space always makes me happy when I walk in in the morning and leave at night with a cup of tea."

3. Dark Living Room Seating

In both sitting spaces in their home, the interior designers opted for dark brown and black seating. The perfect example: a mud-brown, velvet Mario Bellini Camaleonda sofa from B&B Italia. It's a good thing these two have a dog with black fur that will blend in!

4. Large, Open Kitchen Windows

Despite all of their lighting fixtures, Berkus and Brent still opted for plenty of natural light throughout their abode. Even in the kitchen, there are curved wall-to-ceiling windows that make the space feel light, bright, and airy.

5. Marble Mantels

In multiple rooms in their home, Brent and Berkus are blessed with fireplaces. In one of their sitting rooms and in their bedroom, the design duo opted for standout marble mantelpieces above the brick hearth facades. In the living area, the mantel is a moody dark blue-gray, while the marble in their bedroom showcases a pinkish mauve hue.