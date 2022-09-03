This Halloween-Themed Snack at Costco Is Perfect for Trick-or-Treaters

It's never too early to get into the spooky season spirit, especially when it comes to food. Costco understands this full well, having just begun to stock Welch's Halloween-shaped fruit snacks — even though it's not even officially fall yet. (But we're not complaining!)

Brought to our attention by Instagram user @costcodeals, these individual-sized packages of fruit snacks are a great alternative to trick-or-treat candy if you're trying to keep the kids in your neighborhood on their toes. Leave the basic Reese's and Kit Kats to your neighbors, and hand out something a bit more unique like these gummies instead.

Don't let the trick-or-treaters have all the fun though! Be sure to stock up on these Halloween fruit snacks for yourself throughout the fall, giving you that jolt of sweetness when you need it most during the day. The Halloween shapes featured in the pouches include bats, pumpkins, ghosts, witches, and haunted houses, each coming in mixed fruit flavors.

Costco is selling these gummies in boxes of 160 fun-sized pouches, for $13.99 a box. That means each pouch is just $0.09!

Commenters on @costcodeals' post were quick to point out that fruit snacks aren't much healthier than candy, but since when has Halloween been a time to be health conscious, anyway? These fun fruit snacks are simply another yummy, seasonal treat to enjoy, whether you're a kid or just an adult needing a pick-me-up to get through that daily 3 p.m. slump.