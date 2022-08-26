These Bed-Styling Tips Will Level Up Your Bedroom to Hotel Status

We'll admit it: We didn't like making our beds as kids — or even as adults — but we can all agree that making the bed is an important part of our morning routine. There's nothing better than styling your place of rest so it has that luxury hotel vibe we so often envy.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Not sure how to get the look yourself? TikTok user @mrphoenixgrey, otherwise known as "Design Daddy," has a few easy tips for you.

For starters, they suggests opting for oversize duvets and pillows (i.e., using a king-size duvet on a queen-size bed). "This is going to give it that elevated, bigger, cloud-like texture that looks so much more comfortable," they say in a video.

Advertisement

However, their best-kept secret, according to the clip, is using two duvets when making the bed. They have two that they rotate seasonally — one warmer and one cooler. While they might only sleep with one at night, they always make the bed with the second one on top. "That gives you the overflow over the sides to make your bed look even bigger," they note.

And finally, they accessorize with throw pillows and a blanket for the finished look.

With these easy bed-styling tips, you, too, are about to elevate your bedroom.