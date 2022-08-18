This One Costco Kirkland Product Won a 'Best Value' Award

Costco is full of great products that have withstood the test of time, but it's always interesting to see how these items compare to other brands. For instance, how does Costco's Kirkland line hold up against competitors? When it comes to laundry detergent, we now have the answer.

​Consumer Reports​ recently tested a variety of detergents to find out which would reign supreme. To figure this out, the company's test engineers laundered different fabric swatches coated in salad dressing, coffee, blood, body oil, dirt, grass, and chocolate stains. Afterward, they used a colorimeter (which measures color intensity) to see how much of the stains remained. Since hard water can change how certain detergents work, ​Consumer Reports​ also included this variable in its tests.

Once this study was complete, the "best value" award went to Costco's Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean detergent. For 1.51 gallons, the product retails for $17.19 at Costco (and $20.59 for non-members). In addition to working in hard water, this Kirkland product received an "Excellent" rating when removing body oil. However, if you're dealing with grass or blood stains, you might want to opt for another detergent like the Persil ProClean Stain Fighter.

The Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean Free and Clear detergent also won the "best for baby clothes" superlative. Like the previous Costco detergent, for members, it costs $17.09 for 1.51 gallons. ​Consumer Reports​ describes this item as hypoallergenic and affordable, and it also received a "Very Good" rating for getting rid of dirt stains.

If you're curious, these are the three detergents that were deemed the worst: Arm & Hammer 4-in-1 Power Paks OxiClean, Era 3X Oxibooster, and Sun Triple Clean. So next time you see one of these products while shopping, you might want to reach for Kirkland's version instead.

We know what we're adding to our shopping list next time we visit our local Costco warehouse.