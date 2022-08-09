The New Sherwin-Williams Colors for 2023 Are All About Balance

As we settle into the second half of 2022, predictions for 2023 are beginning to surface. We just gawked over Valspar's 2023 Colors of the Year and now paint brand Sherwin-Williams has entered the chat with its annual Colormix® Forecast TERRA for the new year — and the colors are brilliant.

According to a press release, the Sherwin-Williams color professionals predict that the year 2023 will be characterized by balance, restoration, creativity, and joy, after extensive research on emerging trends.

"We are on an intentional journey to experience beautiful, living color as we evolve," said Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams in a statement. "Our connection to the Earth, fondest memories, and future hopes are what will influence our global outlook in the months to come. These influences affect our commercial spaces as much as they do our homes. Embracing the idea of TERRA in design inspires a new way of living that will be defined by balance, presence, support, and the enduring joy that awaits us."

The hues range from earth tones, clays, and sands, to neutrals and pastels, and the collection is composed of 40 colors across four separate palettes: Biome, Lore, Nexus, and Origin.

You can read more about each collection below and on the Sherwin-Williams website where you can also check out each individual color among the palettes.

Biome: "Drawing on the components of an ever-changing ecosystem, the Biome palette celebrates the similarities between an abundant Earth and a quest for balance."

Lore: "The Lore palette draws inspiration across cultures and centuries. This palette's hues invite reconnection with an intricate mix of ancient reds, powdery pastels, and rich jewel tones."

Nexus: "Hidden places can often be the most healing and the Nexus palette lends a hand to help consumers find these realms of restorative energy. Grounding browns and soft, soulful whites complement various warm tones that exude love and kindness."

Origin: "From mixing and matching, to embracing hybrid living to the notion of metamorphosis, the Origin palette demonstrates the power of layering fond memories with future hopes to feel vibrant and joyful in the present moment."

All 40 colors are available at Sherwin-Williams stores across the country or you can order online. Once you see all the new hues, you won't be able to resist. Out with the old, and in with the new!