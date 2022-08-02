Actress Sienna Miller Is About to Change the Way You Hang Curtains

Celebrities of all stripes often own ostentatious homes filled with glitz and glam. Visions of ​MTV Cribs​ come to mind, and opulent Hollywood mansions like that of Cara Delevingne. But English actress Sienna Miller recently gave a tour of her cozy, thatched-roof cottage in Buckinghamshire that breaks this mold. Replete with delicate touches of sentimental artwork and vintage finds, her "hobbity little house" is infused with a magical, fairytale aura that Miller and her daughter Marlowe can use as an escape.

It's all about the thoughtful design details in this 16th-century cottage, which have been impeccably deployed by Miller's friend and film director Gaby Dellal. During lockdown when the film she was working on had been waylaid, Dellal took on redoing the interiors of the cottage as an interim project.

From reupholstering an old armchair that belonged to Miller's mother, to sourcing antique signs and embedding them into the ceiling of the outhouse on the property, Dellal went above and beyond to create moments of magic in this intimate abode.

Chief among these thoughtful considerations is the clever technique Miller and Dellal devised for hanging curtains in the cottage's small windows. Walking through Marlowe's dreamy, Jane-Austen-esque bedroom, Miller shows us how she and Dellal hung up pieces of fabric that hook up onto the ceiling during the day and then unhook to cover the windows at night. "The windows are so small that it's hard to get curtains," Miller explains. "You don't want little crop curtains."

Advertisement

This curtain hack is used in other rooms in the cottage as well, such as in one of the guest rooms where a tartan version is hung.

These special curtain designs are emblematic of the love and care that went into the entirety of the cottage, setting a tone of serene seclusion any star in the spotlight needs.