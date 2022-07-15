This High School Gym Is Now a House for Sale on Zillow

High school is a formative experience for many of us, as we come of age in a pressure cooker of hormones, identity crises, SAT scores, sporting events, young love, and so much more. For most of us, once we graduate, we never want to look in the rearview mirror. But for those who consider high school to be their glory days, would you want to go back if given the chance?

Zillow might not have a DeLorean time machine for sale, but they are offering the next best thing: a house built from the bones of an old high school gym. Now's your chance to actualize your Brat Pack fantasies by living in a high school gym from 1950 in Wilkinson, Indiana.

This unique listing was brought to our attention by chief Zillow prowler @zillowgonewild on Instagram. The house has retained many of its original, iconic high school gym features, including a basketball court free-throw line in the kitchen, maple flooring, gymnastics rings hanging from the high ceilings of another gymnasium room, and even bleachers.

A new living space has been added within the last 20 years to provide more function, which includes large rooms suited for all sorts of activities. Despite these modern tweaks, the overall space is still rich with nostalgia and retro flair, and of course a dash of spooky charm.

The property contains four bedrooms and three bathrooms within its 5,984 square feet on 3.61 acres of land. Currently going for $299,000, that's around $50 per square foot. The Zillow listing indicates that the house has an offer pending, but it's still worth checking out for all of you prom queens and kings.