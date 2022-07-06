When it comes to eating lunch in the office, you're likely limited to what you can pop in the microwave for a few minutes or store in the communal fridge. But who wants to restrict themselves to a cold sandwich or a handful of trail mix when you need the most energy possible to get through those long days at work?

Advertisement

Video of the Day

SunnySide just launched a campaign on Kickstarter for the very first solar-powered smart lunch box that will keep your food chilled or heated all day long. In the mood for a steaming bowl of soup at the office that you can just leave at your desk until you're ready to eat? Or maybe you'd like to take the cool route by keeping a salad crisp or treating yourself to some Ben & Jerry's that you brought from home. The salad seems more likely, but either way, this lunch box should do the trick.

Advertisement

But first, why is solar power so important? Solar-powered objects obtain energy from the sun in order to function. Traditional electricity is generated from the burning of fossil fuels, which emit greenhouse gases. This is ultimately harmful to the environment and plays a huge role in climate change.

Advertisement

The lunch box has a cooling element, three fans, and a thick layer of insulation that offers the ability to self-cool or self-heat on the go with the large solar panel on the top. In order to control the temperature of the box, SunnySide has its own app that allows you to adjust the numbers as necessary. The app also allows you to track your calories, find new recipes, and alert you to when you're running low on power.

Advertisement

If you're looking for hot food, the lunch box uses induction heating to warm your food evenly at 167 degrees Fahrenheit and uses less energy overall in order for you to take advantage of the heat function. With a full charge, you can heat your food seven times and keep cool food fresh for up to 20 hours. And because of the solar panel, the lunch box does not need to constantly be plugged in to work its magic — although you do need to plug it in for that initial charge. Via the USB-C, the lunch box will take two hours to fully charge and the solar panel is used as an energy booster.

Advertisement

SunnySide is made of 45% recycled plastic on the outside and aluminum on the inside with a built-in solar panel and power bank. You can even use it to charge your phone and it can be placed directly in the dishwasher when you're done.

Fresh meals, easy cleaning, and renewable energy? It doesn't get much better than that. Grab your own on Kickstarter for a pledge of $69 with an estimated shipping date of October 2022.