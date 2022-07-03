This DIYer Turned Their Bathroom Into the Haunted Mansion

Just because we're not in the Halloween season doesn't mean we can't get a little spooky with our home decor. Haunted aesthetics can be perennial — when done well, of course. TikTok user @arielsarts proves just that with their the Haunted Mansion-themed bathroom that's decked out in impressive DIY projects.

Inspired by the Haunted Mansion ride at Disney theme parks, the ever-crafty Ariel uses ample amounts of black paint to usher some seriously spooky vibes into the space. They start off by showing us how they use black spray paint to transform an ornate tissue box cover, antique-looking picture frames, and a candle holder. From there, they paint the bathroom walls black and hang up a purple shower curtain featuring a repeating pattern of a menacing face.

Ariel complements the black walls by putting up two sheets of adhesive wallpaper that feature a black and gold brocade-style pattern. They then install some hanging corner shelves above the toilet to display a set of black candles, a leafy green plant for a pop of color, and other themed decorative items.

The last project Ariel demonstrates is placing stencil cut-out portraits of skeletons into the salvaged frames she had previously spray-painted black. Ariel puts the finishing touches on the interior design by peppering a few more black accessories throughout the bathroom, like a black ceramic soap dispenser and toothbrush holder set, a black candelabra, and a black bathroom mat.

The finished product is a bathroom worthy of any haunted house. The only thing missing is a zombie that jumps out from behind the shower curtain when someone enters — though maybe Ariel should save that for Halloween.