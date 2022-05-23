Image Credit: Kimo Kepano Being Home With Hunker is a podcast where each week we chat with designers, artists, and creatives in the spaces that express and shape their identities: their homes.

"You have something in the upstairs corner of your home that I want you to bring downstairs, and they'll say, 'Well, how do you know that?,' says Kimo Kepano. "And the answer is, I don't ​know​ that, but I can feel it, 'cause I literally put myself into the home, in that moment. And I can feel there's something high vibrating upstairs that needs to come downstairs."

On the Being Home With Hunker podcast we have Kimo Kepano, a Hawaiian high seer.

Kimo, who also calls himself a light seer, is a multi-sensory psychic medium. As he explains, he's able to see multidimensionally through shape, sound, lineage, and cultural practices. When working with people he says that he can connect them with their guides and guardians through his gift of sight as well as his intuitive and psychic senses.

Growing up within an intuitive family in Hawaii, he discovered his gifts at the age of three when he started speaking to Spirit. And it grew from there.

In this conversation, Kimo talks about how he works with clients in designing their spaces. It involves timelines, future possibilities, and working with a client's spirit team. He designs spaces contingent on a certain outcome. This most likely is unlike anything you've heard before!

We talk about how the items we bring into our homes – especially vintage or secondhand items – have an energy, a "voice." And, even how our homes, the actual buildings, have spirit energy. (Not to mention the actual spirits who are living in our homes!)

Regarding general design elements, he shares that to elevate the frequency in our homes, he prescribes "change." Change in a paint color, new pillows, new textures, and new smells. And he says that once someone steps into the ​idea​ of change we're removing ourselves from old energetic cords … and then, anything we do is easy.

In this episode we also talk about:

How he designed his brother's office space to raise his brother's energy and vibration to help support his career.

The color of people's souls, which is different from people's auras – and how people can work with their color within their home.

How he works with people in person or online – and how online can be even better because clients come "unarmed" as they are more comfortable in their own space.

How he helps clients with their home design when they want help with their career or for better health. (It's a lot about high vibrations and our timelines.)

He shares a story how he tuned into the energy of his piano – and the message he got which encouraged him to let it go. (Stagnant energy in that corner was gone!)

Learn More About Kimo Kepano

If you want to learn more, read more, discover more about Hawaiian light seer Kimo Kepano, visit any of these places:

​Being Home With Hunker​ ​is a new podcast where we explore the idea of "home" – not just as a place where you live, but as an expression of your identity. Each week we talk with designers, creatives, and artists about who they are, how they create meaningful spaces, and what "being home" means to them.​

​If you like what you hear, please rate and review the podcast, hit subscribe/follow, and share with a friend. When it comes to podcasts word of mouth is how most people will find the show. It really does help. Visit​ ​Hunker.com/podcast​ ​where you can find, follow, and listen to our show.​